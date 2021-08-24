High Throughput Process Development Market | North America could secure a larger share in the international market

Global Neonatal Hearing Screening Devices Market: Overview. The global neonatal hearing screening devices market is foretold to rise with high demand due to increasing birth rate in developed and under developed countries and creating high growth opportunities for this market. According to the data reveled by the World Bank, various countries have high birth rate in 2010. For instance, Mali, Uganda, the Republic of Niger, and some countries in Africa faces high birth rate and have high risk of neonatal problems. Thus, these nations require high investments in neonatal care, which will in turn benefit in expanding the global neonatal hearing screening devices market in coming years. Several other developing nations such as India, Mexico, South Africa, and Saudi Arabia have moderate birth rates, but lack in advanced neonatal care equipment. Therefore, there will be high demand for the neonatal hearing screening devices market in these regions in the near future.