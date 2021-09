We've heard good and bad stories about drinking water from plastic water bottles. Whenever you drink out of a plastic water bottle, you risk being exposed to toxins in the plastic that the bottle is made out of. It's more common if you're drinking from an older water bottle that you've been reusing time and time again, or plastic water bottles that have been exposed to heat. That's why it's important to never leave your water bottle in a hot car, and then drink from it afterwards. I've been guilty of this! The truth is, you shouldn't be drinking from plastic water bottles on the regular. Disease has been linked to people who drink a lot of water from bottles.