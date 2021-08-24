Cancel
Pleural Effusion Treatment Market: Rising incidences of pleural effusion are estimated to boost the market

biospace.com
 9 days ago

Pleural effusion is a condition that causes the accumulation of an unusual amount of fluid around the lungs. The pleura is a thin membrane that is spread on the surface of the lungs and inside of the chest wall, and the fluid filled in the space of the pleura layers results into pleural effusion. Common causes of pleural effusions include leaking from other organs, infections, cancer, kidney failure, malignancy, cirrhosis, autoimmune conditions, and pulmonary embolism. Symptoms of pleural effusion include shortness of breath, chest pain, fever, and cough. Key diagnostic procedures include chest X-ray, CT scan, and Ultrasound. Pleural effusion can be categorized into two types: transudate and exudate. Transudate pleural effusion is caused by an imbalance of the vascular hydrostatic and oncotic forces in the chest, which results into ultra filtrates of plasma. Exudate is more serious condition and is widely caused by inflammatory conditions.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pleural Effusion#Market Research#Latin America#Ultrasound#Ncbi#Thoracentesis#Asia Pacific
