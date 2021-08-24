Pleural Effusion Treatment Market: Rising incidences of pleural effusion are estimated to boost the market

Rising demand for diagnostic time efficient processes in developed countries along with increasing demand for data-driven treatment solutions is expected to fuel the growth in the global AI in medical diagnostic market in coming years. Moreover, rising awareness in healthcare industry regarding the benefits of advanced analytics as well as deep learning for preventive health measures as well as drug prescriptions is also anticipated to offer players in the global AI in medical diagnostic market lucrative opportunities in the near future. On the other hand, increasing risk of data and privacy breach along with rising concerns regarding the safety of the critical and confidential patient information from cyber-attacks can pose as a major challenge for the development of the global AI in medical diagnostic market in coming years. Segments in the global AI in medical diagnostic market, categorized by the component include hardware, services, and software.