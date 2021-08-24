Allergy Care Market: Rising prevalence of allergy cases to drive the market

The allergy care market may bring good growth opportunities across the forecast period of 2019-2028. Novel treatment discoveries made to address rising prevalence of numerous allergies among the global populace is a significant factor. An allergy occurs when allergens in nature react with the immune system. Allergies are of various types. Some of the prominent types of allergies are eye allergy, food allergy, allergic asthma, atopic dermatitis, etc. The rising rate of fatalities due to various allergies has rung an alarm bell across the healthcare sector. Therefore, the need for effective allergy treatments has risen over the years. Thus, this factor can bring great growth for the allergy care market.