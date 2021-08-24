Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

Ultrasonic Tissue Ablation System Market: Rise in Number of People Living with Various Types of Disease Conditions to Drive the Market

biospace.com
 9 days ago

Global Ultrasonic Tissue Ablation System Market: Snapshot. The global ultrasonic tissue ablation system market is poised to grow at prodigious rate during the forecast period of 2019 to 2027. Key reason supporting this projection is increased number of people living with various types of disease conditions. Ultrasonic ablation is a non-invasive procedure in which sound waves are used to destruct the diseased tissue area.

www.biospace.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Market Intelligence#Elderly People#Key Market#Tmr#Hifu#Cbct
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
Country
India
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Market Data
NewsBreak
Market Analysis
Related
Marketsbiospace.com

ECG and EEG Testing Market: Rise in Number of Heart and Sleep-related Health Issues to Drive the Market

The global ECG and EEG testing market is all set to register high growth trajectory during the forecast period of 2019 to 2027. This growth is attributed to increased number of heart and sleep-related health issues. The market for ECG and EEG testing will experience remarkable increase in demand avenues from various end-users such as hospitals, sleep clinics, individual home settings, and others.
Marketsbiospace.com

FFPE Tissue Samples Market: Growing Need to Examine, Diagnose Several Diseases Improves Global Demand

According to the report, the global FFPE tissue samples market was valued over US$ 1.64 Bn in 2020, and it is projected to expand at a CAGR of 4.8% from 2021 to 2031. FFPE is a form of preparation and preservation for biopsy specimens, which helps in diagnostic/drug development, experimental research, and examination. A tissue sample is first fixed in formalin, also known as formaldehyde, to preserve vital structures and the proteins within the tissue. Subsequently, the tissue is embedded in a paraffin wax block; this helps for examination under a microscope. The global FFPE tissue samples market is expected to be driven by the expansion of the pharmaceutical sector during the forecast period.
Marketsbiospace.com

Multiparameter Patient Monitoring Systems Market | Asia Pacific will see a Rise in the Growth Share in the Market

Rising incidences of chronic diseases, extensive demand for early diagnosis and treatment of various diseases and disorders coupled with the need to enhance the quality of healthcare will invite substantial growth prospects for the multiparameter patient monitoring systems market during the forecast period of 2020-2030. The increasing use of latest technologies across the healthcare sector is encouraging the use of multiparameter patient monitoring systems to a considerable extent.
Marketsbiospace.com

Digital Orthodontics Market: Increase in Awareness about the Importance of Oral Health among People to Drive the Market

The use of digital technology into various aspects of orthodontic treatment is resulting in a technique of practicing orthodontics known as digital orthodontics. In digital orthodontics, the provider collects information using technology, analyses potential tooth or jaw problems using digital software platforms, and subsequently executes the treatment plan utilizing equipment built on digital ecosystems. Digital orthodontics enables an orthodontist to make measurements, manufacture appliances, clear aligners, wires, and retainers, and utilize no-goop 3D printed impressions.
Skin Carebiospace.com

Dental Aligner Market: Rise in Prevalence of Dental Injuries is expected to drive the market

Aligners are a series of tight-fitting custom-made mouthpieces that slip over the teeth. These use gentle and constant force to move the teeth in the required position without going through the hassles of metal wires and brackets. Clear aligners are transparent trays made of special material and used to straighten teeth just like braces. These are custom-made through a digital scan for every person and designed to move teeth in the desired direction. Clear aligners are discreet and offer better results in a hassle-free and fast manner. Aligners are also way more comfortable than traditional teeth braces. Aligners come with an advantage that they are very snugly fitting which over a period becomes virtually a part of the body and hence causes no speech problems.
Industrybiospace.com

Ivermectin Drugs Market: Rise in prevalence of parasitic infections to drive the market

Ivermectin drugs belong to the anthelmintic drug class. These are widely used in the treatment of parasitic roundworm infections. The drugs are used to kill parasites, and thereby improve the quality of life of patients. Ivermectin is also recommended for the treatment of river blindness (onchocerciasis) and diarrhea (strongyloidiasis). It paralyzes and kills the offspring, thereby slowing down the rate of adult worm reproduction, which results in minimal presence of worms in skin, blood, and eyes. Other parasitic infections treated with ivermectin are scabies, trichuriasis, lymphatic filariasis, and ascariasis. Ivermectin drugs are used for both human and veterinary use.
Marketsbiospace.com

Allergy Care Market: Rising prevalence of allergy cases to drive the market

The allergy care market may bring good growth opportunities across the forecast period of 2019-2028. Novel treatment discoveries made to address rising prevalence of numerous allergies among the global populace is a significant factor. An allergy occurs when allergens in nature react with the immune system. Allergies are of various types. Some of the prominent types of allergies are eye allergy, food allergy, allergic asthma, atopic dermatitis, etc. The rising rate of fatalities due to various allergies has rung an alarm bell across the healthcare sector. Therefore, the need for effective allergy treatments has risen over the years. Thus, this factor can bring great growth for the allergy care market.
Marketsbiospace.com

Intraosseous Infusion Devices Market: Rise in the Number of Emergency Cases and Increased Need for Urgent Vascular Access to Drive the Market

Global Intraosseous Infusion Devices Market: Overview. Intraosseous infusion refers to a very easy-to-learn, effective, and quick skill that helps in providing rapid vascular access for patients needing medications and fluids under certain circumstances. This process involves directly injecting into the bone marrow. Through the hard cortex of bones and into the interior of marrow, a needle is injected.
Marketsbiospace.com

Wound Bandages Market: Increase in Number of Plastic & Cosmetic Surgeries for Burns, Trauma, and Accidents to Drive Global Market

Wound healing is a dynamic process, which needs appropriate environment to stimulate healing. Presently, over 3,000 products are available in the market that promote wound healing by considering various types of characteristics of wounds. A bandage is a piece of material such as tape or cloth, which is used to cover and bind up wounds by applying the technique of pressure, which controls bleeding. A bandage is also used to support strains and sprains and is wrapped around the joints for wound compression. Increase in occurrence and concerns about the repeat of wounds is likely to drive demand for wound bandages. Rise in prevalence of diabetes is another factor driving the global wound bandages market. Treatment of wounds in diabetes patients could be a challenge, as multisystem issues could hamper wound repair. Injuries and wounds have commonly been treated since historic times, primarily by experts having knowledge in the relevant field. Presently, the field of wound treatment and wound dressings has reached a completely new level, with the key focus on quality and fast healing. Increase in incidence of accidents and injuries drives the global wound bandages market. Skin ulcers and tissue necrosis are the most common types of wounds that need proper dressings. According to experts, proper wound dressing that can provide adequate moisture and aeration can not only heal the wound faster, but also help decrease the associated trauma.
Healthbiospace.com

Self-monitoring Blood Glucose (SMBG) Market: Rising prevalence of diabetes is expected to drive the market

Global Self-monitoring Blood Glucose (SMBG) Market: Introduction. Glucose monitoring is a necessary step toward managing diabetes. Diabetes is a clinical condition wherein the glucose level in the blood increases due to the inability of the pancreas to produce insulin. Self-monitoring blood glucose (SMBG) helps diabetic patients in deciding the dosage of insulin, food intake, and type of physical exercise needed for a day. SMBG is a modern procedure of diabetes management wherein blood glucose meters are used to check glucose levels. This procedure provides a precise measure of capillary glucose concentrations. Apart from blood glucose meters, self-monitoring blood glucose technology also utilizes lancets and test strips to control glycaemia.
MarketsMedagadget.com

Shoulder Replacement Market: Rise in the Prevalence of Shoulder Arthritis to Drive the Global Market

Growing indications of total shoulder arthroplasty in worldwide patient populations and their bettering post-operative outcomes especially in those with shoulder arthritis have been contributing to the growth prospects of the shoulder replacement market. Healthcare proponents have benefitted from the advent of modular implant system particularly that help restore preoperative activity in traumatic injuries.
Marketsbiospace.com

Cardiac Catheterization Market: Increase in number of angiographic procedures to drive the market

Cardiac catheterization can be defined as a procedure to test the functioning of the heart and is used to diagnose and treat cardiovascular conditions. During the process of cardiac catheterization, a catheter is inserted into the artery or vein, using which doctors perform diagnostic tests. Additionally, heart disease treatments such as coronary angioplasty can be performed using this process. The diagnostic tests usually performed using cardiac catheterization include biopsy, detection of congenital heart defects, right or left ventriculogram, angiogram, and hemodynamic assessment. The treatment procedures in which cardiac catheterization forms a part of the process include closure of holes in the heart, fixing congenital heart diseases, replacing heart valves, heart arrhythmia treatment, and angioplasty.
Marketsbiospace.com

Computer-assisted Personalized Sedation Systems Market: Increase in the demand for surgeries to drive the market

Technological improvements in anesthesiology are well known. These techniques are primarily used to enhance the patient’s safety. Over the years of improvements in pharmaceuticals that followed shorter microprocessor technology and clinical half-lives, which persisted into improvements of current ideas of targeted-control infusion (TCI), computer-controlled delivery systems, closed-loop (CL) anesthesia devices moved from theoretical opportunities into clinically proven relevant systems. The rapid adoption of capnonography and oximetry are two classic examples of early adoption of technology by the medical community. Formation of the Anesthesia Patient Safety Foundation (APSF) indicates experts’ commitment in both terms: technological advancements and patient welfare.
IndustryMedagadget.com

Central Nervous System Biomarkers Market – Increasing number of pipeline studies for the development of biomarkers in various disease conditions is expected to boost the market growth

Central Nervous System Biomarkers Market report includes historic data, present market trends, environment, technological innovation, upcoming technologies and the technical progress in the related industry. Central Nervous System Biomarkers Market offers complete, proficient report delivering market research data that is relevant for new market entrants or set up players. Key strategies of the companies operating in the market and their impact analysis have been included in the report.
Marketsbiospace.com

Chronic Care Management Solutions Market: Increase in demand for cost-effective disease management among patients to drive the market

Chronic diseases are long-term clinical conditions that progress over time. These are considered expensive and most prevalent health care issues across the globe. Chronic disease management program is an organized and proactive set of interventions that focus on the needs of the patient population. Chronic care management solutions involve efforts taken by a defined set of patients and various health care professionals to improve health outcomes and the quality of life of patients. Improving the adherence of patients to chronic disease management is a key component. Chronic disease management includes providing support from various medical and allied health services.
BusinessMedagadget.com

Alzheimer’s Drugs Market Business still promises 950% CAGR by 2025 | Increasing prevalence and incidence of Alzheimer’s disease worldwide is expected to drive the growth of market

Alzheimer’s Drugs Market report includes historic data, present market trends, environment, technological innovation, upcoming technologies and the technical progress in the related industry. Alzheimer’s Drugs Market offers complete, proficient report delivering market research data that is relevant for new market entrants or set up players. Key strategies of the companies operating in the market and their impact analysis have been included in the report.
Marketsbiospace.com

Airway Clearance Systems Market: Rise in prevalence of respiratory disease all across the world to drive the market

Global Airway Clearance Systems Market: Brief Account. The global airway clearance systems market is anticipated to swell impressively during the forecast period 2018- 2026 due to rise in prevalence of respiratory disease all across the world. Airway clearance device systems are used to eradicate excess mucus which is present in lungs leading to COPD (chronic obstructive pulmonary disease) this is known to cause wheezing, chronic bronchitis, shortness of breath, and coughing. COPD is incurable, but can be kept in a check with proper medical attention.
Marketsbiospace.com

Male Hypogonadism Market: Increasing case of testosterone deficiency among men to drive the market

The global male hypogonadism market is likely to see a steep growth during the forecast period 2018-2028 owing to the rising cases of reduced testosterone level in male all across the world. Hypogonadism is a condition in males where the testes does not function normal. Hypogonadism is caused by the declining rate of biosynthesis of male sex hormones. Rising geriatric population all across the world coupled with rising cases of obesity and rheumatoid arthritis is fueling the growth of the male hypogonadism market during the forecasts period.
Marketsbiospace.com

Electroencephalogram (EEG) Caps Market: Increase in the number of neurological disorders to drive the market

Electroencephalogram (EEG) refers to neurophysiologic estimation of the electrical activity of the brain recorded and analyzed with the help of electrodes placed on the scalp or, in special cases, is inserted subdurally or in the cerebral cortex. Electrical activities thus recorded are framed in the form of electroencephalogram, symbolizing summation of post-synaptic potentials obtained from a large number of neurons.

Comments / 0

Community Policy