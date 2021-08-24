Colorado Springs award-winning Chinese eatery has closed after 25 years

Jennie and Jack Hu, owners of Silver Pond Gourmet Chinese Restaurant, 6523 N. Academy Blvd., have sold the eatery and retired. They have owned the eatery over 25 years. Since opening in 1996, they have been in three locations. The first spot was next to a large pond full of ducks, fish, turtles and geese, which was the inspiration for the name “Silver Pond.” They moved to a second location at Vickers and Academy Boulevard, where they stayed for 15 years, until they were not able to renew their lease. They then secured the third location, where they have been for seven years.