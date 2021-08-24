Muscle Stimulation Devices Market: Technological Advancement and Adoption of State-of-the-art Techniques is Supporting the Market Growth

Micropipette is a laboratory tool used to measure and transfer a small volume of solution. The micropipette has an extensive application in the fields of molecular biology, biochemistry, immunology, cell culture, analytical chemistry, microbiology, and pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies. There are two important parts of micropipettes; the main body and disposable tips. The main body is autoclavable whereas the tips are disposables. The piston in the body creates the vacuum to aspirate the solution inside the tip, and when the vacuum is released, the solution is dispensed. Micropipettes provide a precise and accurate measure of solutions ranging from 0.1 µL to 1,000 µL and are available in different designs, sizes, channels, and modes of operation. Traditionally, single channel manual micropipettes were most commonly used, but over a period of time with increasing demand for more accuracy in sample measurement and improved work efficiency, electronic multichannel micropipettes have been developed. The electronic multichannel micropipettes are more precise and faster than manual micropipettes, and provide greater efficiency increasing the productivity in laboratories.