Samsung to invest $206 billion by 2023 for post-pandemic growth

Rumors of Cupertino tech giant Apple Inc's plans to manufacture a hypothetical electric vehicle continue to persist in the market. According to a report by the Taiwanese news outlet DigiTimes, Apple, who is allegedly working on a vehicle dubbed as the 'Apple Car' for now, will enter mass production for the vehicle in a couple of years from now. This makes it the second time that rumors of the vehicle entering production have surfaced. Today's report matches its timeline with an earlier one from Reuters that surfaced in December last year.