Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Samsung to invest $206 billion by 2023 for post-pandemic growth

By Thomson Reuters
kfgo.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSEOUL (Reuters) -Samsung Group will invest 240 trillion won ($206 billion) in the next three years to expand its footprint in biopharmaceuticals, artificial intelligence, semiconductors and robotics in the post-pandemic era, Samsung Electronics Co Ltd said. The jewel of South Korea’s biggest conglomerate on Tuesday said the investment through 2023...

kfgo.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Samsung Group#Investment#Electronics Industry#Reuters#Korean#Intel Corp#Fair Trade Commission
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
Country
South Korea
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Samsung
Related
BusinessZacks.com

Tesla (TSLA) to Make Inroads Into India With Nod to 4 Vehicles

TSLA - Free Report) is set to hit the Indian roads soon with the Union transport ministry approving four of its models for production or import in the country. Four vehicle variants of Tesla passed the homologation phase and are ready to be rolled out in the Indian market. Homologation is a process that certifies if a particular vehicle is roadworthy after meeting all the specified criteria.
Businesskfgo.com

Sweden’s Truecaller names new chairman ahead of potential IPO

BENGALURU (Reuters) – Swedish mobile phone directory and caller identification service Truecaller on Thursday named Bing Gordon, a partner at venture capital firm Kleiner Perkins Caufield & Byers, as the new chairman, replacing Nami Zarringhalam. Zarringhalam, who co-founded Truecaller with Alan Mamedi in 2009, will remain a member of the...
Economykfgo.com

China’s Hainan province eyes international carbon trading platform

BEIJING (Reuters) – China’s Hainan province said it is considering setting up an international carbon emissions trading exchange to connect China’s national trading scheme with the global market, as part of moves to open up the province for economic reforms. Last June, China gave the southern island province “free trade...
Businesskfgo.com

India’s Mahindra and Mahindra flags production hit due to chip shortage

BENGALURU (Reuters) -Indian car maker Mahindra and Mahindra said on Thursday it expects a 20%-25% drop in September vehicle production at its automotive division due to semiconductor shortages. Car makers across the world have been hit by semiconductor shortages and warned of further pain due to stiff competition from the...
Small Businesskfgo.com

China’s Alibaba to invest $15.5 billion for “common prosperity”

SHANGHAI (Reuters) -China’s Alibaba Group will invest 100 billion yuan ($15.5 billion) by 2025 in support of “common prosperity”, it said, becoming the latest corporate giant to pledge support for the initiative driven by President Xi Jinping. Beijing has been encouraging companies to share wealth as part of the effort...
Businesswccftech.com

Apple Car Rises Again As New Report Beefs Up Production, Supplier Details

Rumors of Cupertino tech giant Apple Inc's plans to manufacture a hypothetical electric vehicle continue to persist in the market. According to a report by the Taiwanese news outlet DigiTimes, Apple, who is allegedly working on a vehicle dubbed as the 'Apple Car' for now, will enter mass production for the vehicle in a couple of years from now. This makes it the second time that rumors of the vehicle entering production have surfaced. Today's report matches its timeline with an earlier one from Reuters that surfaced in December last year.
Businesskfgo.com

Medtech firm Baxter to buy hospital-bed maker Hill-Rom for $10.5 billion

(Reuters) – U.S. medtech firm Baxter International Inc said on Thursday it would buy rival Hill-Rom Holdings Inc for about $10.5 billion, adding smart hospital beds to its portfolio of patient monitoring and diagnostic products. Baxter said it would pay $156 per Hill-Rom share, a premium of 7.5% to the...
Healthkfgo.com

J&J vaccine shipments from S.Africa to Europe halted, AU says

NAIROBI (Reuters) -An arrangement whereby Johnson & Johnson (J&J) was shipping COVID-19 vaccine doses to Europe that had been packaged in South Africa has been suspended, African Union (AU) envoy Strive Masiyiwa said on Thursday. WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said last month he was “stunned” by the arrangement, since...
Cell Phonesgizmochina.com

Samsung seeks to expand production for its new foldable smartphones

Samsung Electronics is apparently planning on expanding the production capacity for its foldable smartphones. The news arrives as the company’s newly launched Galaxy Z Fold3 and Galaxy Z Flip3 handsets see an unexpected demand across the globe. As per KedGlobal, Samsung Display, the company’s display technology unit, has increased its...
EconomyUS News and World Report

SK Innovation to Invest $1 Billion in a New Battery Factory in China

SEOUL (Reuters) -South Korea’s SK Innovation Co Ltd said on Wednesday it will invest 1.2 trillion won ($1.04 billion) in a new battery factory in China. The investment comes as global automakers shift to electric vehicles (EV) to comply with environmental regulations, leading to increasing demand for EV batteries. The...
Businessjust-auto.com

How will exit from auto manufacturing help Samsung?

Samsung has reportedly decided to bring the final curtain down on its automotive OEM dream and sell its 19.9% stake in Renault Samsung Motors. The move will end Samsung’s 27-year-old presence in automotive manufacturing. Established in 1994, Samsung ceded ownership of the business to Renault in 2000. Since then, Samsung has been a silent partner and present in the auto business receiving dividends and trademark royalty, without any involvement in the Renault Samsung Motors management.
Businessmartechseries.com

Databricks Raises $1.6 Billion Series H Investment at $38 Billion Valuation

Databricks, the Data and AI company, today announced a $1.6 Billion round of funding to accelerate innovation and adoption of the data lakehouse, as the data architecture’s popularity across data-driven organizations continues to grow at a rapid pace. The Series H funding, led by Counterpoint Global (Morgan Stanley), puts Databricks at a $38 billion post-money valuation. Counterpoint Global is joined by other new investors including Baillie Gifford, ClearBridge Investments and UC Investments (Office of the Chief Investment Officer of the Regents of the University of California). Existing investors participating in the round include Andreessen Horowitz, funds and accounts managed by BlackRock, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPP Investments), Coatue Management, Fidelity Management & Research, Franklin Templeton, GIC, Greenoaks, Octahedron Capital, funds and accounts managed by T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc., Tiger Global Management and Whale Rock Capital Management.
BusinessCNBC

Bosch says the semiconductor supply chains in the car industry no longer work

Bosch believes semiconductor supply chains in the automotive industry are no longer fit for purpose as the global chip shortage rages on. German car giants and semiconductor suppliers should figure out how the chip supply chain can be improved, according to Bosch board manager Harald Kroeger. Semiconductor supply chain issues...
Businessciodive.com

Tech CEOs to invest billions in cybersecurity support

President Joe Biden met with tech, financial services, energy and utilities, and insurance CEOs on Wednesday, including the heads of Apple, Google, Amazon and Microsoft, raising concerns about cybersecurity gaps in the private sector. There's also a growing concern that the skilled cybersecurity workforce in the U.S. is insufficiently growing to meet demand.
NFLfrontofficesports.com

Samsung to Invest $206B with Focus on Chip Production

Samsung supplies chips to top gaming companies, and now it’s pouring hundreds of billions into a push to dominate the industry. The Korean tech giant said Tuesday that it will invest $206 billion over the next three years, with a focus on chip manufacturing and biotech. Last year, Samsung won...
EconomyThomasNet Industrial News Room

The U.S. Only Holds 12% of Global Chip Manufacturing

Welcome to Thomas Insights — every day, we publish the latest news and analysis to keep our readers up to date on what’s happening in industry. Sign up here to get the day’s top stories delivered straight to your inbox. Taiwan is home to most of the world’s semiconductor companies,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy