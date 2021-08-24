Ground broken on Mason City Skywalk
MASON CITY, Iowa - Another piece of the River City Renaissance project is finally coming to fruition. Ground has officially been broken on the roughly $1.6 million Skywalk that will connect Music Man Square to the yet-to-be constructed Hyatt Place hotel in the south parking lot of Southbridge. As a result, part of Delaware Avenue is down to one lane, and visitors to the Square are asked to enter through the South Pennsylvania Avenue entrance.www.kimt.com
