A much-needed return to form could be on the cards for Arsenal on Wednesday night, as they travel to Championship hosts West Brom for the League Cup second round.The Gunners’ fall from the game’s elite is evidenced in the fact they’re competing at this stage - teams in Europe start one round later - as much as the fact they have yet to score a goal or win a point in the Premier League this season.Aaron Ramsdale could make his debut in goal, with Martin Odegaard another potential new face - or returning one, at least - after completing his...