ReversingLabs Leverages AI to Mitigate Software Supply Chain Attacks

mining-technology.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleConcept: Cambridge, Massachusetts-based cybersecurity startup ReversingLabs has unveiled static analysis and file reputation services to combat the growing threat of software supply chain attacks. Its platform detects and analyzes file and binary-based threats on the web, mobile, email, cloud, and app development in industries such as software, financial services, defense, retail, and insurance.

