How often have you come across an airline passenger who is so confused that he decides to sit in a business seat (ie. 4D) instead of the assigned economy seat (ie. 25D)?. On my recent flight, there were these two passengers, a male, and female, who came together on board. After a brief chat, this gentleman decides to sit down in 4D, and the lady goes into the deep economy (KLM has fun zones for non-status passengers and those who don’t pay for a seat assignment).