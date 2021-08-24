Kathy Hochul makes the rounds in Hamptons
Before taking over as Governor on Tuesday, Kathy Hochul made the rounds in the Hamptons this past weekend. The incoming Democratic pol — who will be the first female to take the Governor’s seat as Andrew Cuomo steps down in the face of allegations of sexual misconduct — attended a breakfast at Naia at the Capri in Southampton hosted by Father Alexander Karloutsos of the Greek Orthodox Church and grocery store magnate John Catsimatidis.talesbuzz.com
