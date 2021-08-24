Cancel
Kathy Hochul makes the rounds in Hamptons

By Sarah Williams
talesbuzz.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBefore taking over as Governor on Tuesday, Kathy Hochul made the rounds in the Hamptons this past weekend. The incoming Democratic pol — who will be the first female to take the Governor’s seat as Andrew Cuomo steps down in the face of allegations of sexual misconduct — attended a breakfast at Naia at the Capri in Southampton hosted by Father Alexander Karloutsos of the Greek Orthodox Church and grocery store magnate John Catsimatidis.

talesbuzz.com

