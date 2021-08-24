Cancel
Presidential Election

Fran Drescher-Backed Candidates Winning Big In Early Voting At SAG-AFTRA Locals – Talesbuzz

By Sarah Williams
talesbuzz.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEXCLUSIVE: Candidates backed by Fran Drescher in local SAG-AFTRA elections are racking up impressive wins as early results from around the country continue to come in. Candidates that her Unite for Strength slate deem “Drescher-friendly” already have won in Chicago, Dallas-Fort Worth, Houston-Austin, Miami, the Missouri Valley, Portland, San Francisco, the Twin Cities and elsewhere.

