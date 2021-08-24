Fran Drescher-Backed Candidates Winning Big In Early Voting At SAG-AFTRA Locals – Talesbuzz

UPDATED with clarification: Two more local SAG-AFTRA presidencies have been decided: Jim Gleason won a squeaker in New Orleans, and Rik Deskin won handily in Seattle. Deskin, who defeated Peter M. Wallack by a vote of 158-62, is a prominent supporter of Fran Drescher, who’s running for SAG-AFTRA national president. Gleason, who defeated Olga Wilhelmine in New Orleans by only eight votes – 120-112 – is a supporter of national presidential candidate Matthew Modine’s MembershipFirst slate. An earlier version of this story noted that Gleason, who won in New Orleans without even posting a candidate’s statement on the ballot, does not appear to be aligned with...