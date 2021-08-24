Cancel
Mayim Bialik Steps Past Her Own Controversy To Take Over As Jeopardy! Host – For Now Anyway!

By Sarah Williams
talesbuzz.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWell, at least they had an understudy waiting in the wings…. It seems completely ridiculous that Jeopardy! had so long to look for a replacement host — with the late, great Alex Trebek discussing his impending retirement (and suggesting possible successors!) years ago, even before he was diagnosed with stage IV cancer.

Celebritiesnickiswift.com

The Truth About Mayim Bialik's Love Life

This celebrity was part of a hit sitcom and has the initials MB. That's right! The answer is Mayim Bialik, and she happens to be the newest guest host of "Jeopardy!" Per Variety, she was originally only slated to host primetime specials when Mike Richards was set to be the full-time host, but after he revealed that he would step down from the show only 9 days after he was chosen, Sony Pictures Television announced that Bialik would temporarily take his place as the long-running game show's host.
Celebritiesnickiswift.com

Mayim Bialik Said She'll Quit Acting If This Happens

Mayim Bialik earned a Ph.D. in neuroscience and managed to get cast in more than one of television's most iconic series, so "The Big Bang Theory" star's accomplishments have basically been a combo of Amy Farrah Fowler's career and the dream life of her BFF Penny (Kaley Cuoco). Bialik's breakout role came in the '90s when she starred on the sitcom "Blossom." The titular teen's progressive thinking and quirky style (aren't those flower hats due for a comeback?) made her stand out at the time and cemented Bialik's status as a queen of the small screen.
TV & Videoswmleader.com

Jeopardy Announces ANOTHER New Host – But It’s Not What You Think!!

Who is pissed about Alex Trebek’s replacement Jeopardy! hosts? Quite a lot of people, actually!. On Wednesday, Sony Pictures Television revealed that not one, but TWO hosts would take on the role following the beloved host’s death — but neither was the name LeVar Burton fans were hoping for. And it wasn’t quite as it seemed…
TV & Videosinformnny.com

Here’s who ‘Jeopardy!’ host Alex Trebek wanted to replace him as host

(NEXSTAR) – Now that “Jeopardy!” is once again in need of a permanent host, maybe the producers should consider taking Alex Trebek’s advice and hiring one of his preferred successors. In a 2018 episode of “OBJECTified” hosted by Harvey Levin, Trebek entertained the possibility of stepping away from “Jeopardy!” in...
TV & VideosPosted by
DoYouRemember?

‘Jeopardy!’ Officially Names Its Permanent Hosts

Jeopardy! has officially named Alex Trebek‘s successor. The show has hosted a series of guest hosts since Alex passed away last year. Many celebrities have lobbied for the job, but ultimately executive producer Mike Richards was named new Jeopardy! host. Actress Mayim Bialik, best known for her roles in Blossom...
TV & Videos850wftl.com

“Jeopardy!” reportedly found its new host

It looks like the front-runner will be and internal hire. Variety reported Wednesday that the show’s executive producer, Mike Richards, is said to be in “advanced negotiations” with Sony Pictures Television to take over the role as host of the game show, according to Variety. Mike Richards, 46, was hired...
TV & Videosjewishaz.com

10 Jewish facts about ‘Jeopardy!’ host Mayim Bialik you should know

In case you missed it, Jewish actress and neuroscientist Mayim Bialik is officially a new host of “Jeopardy!” She will be hosting primetime and spinoff versions of the beloved game show — including ABC’s recently announced college championship. Bialik may be best known for the memorable characters she’s played, including...
TV & VideosComicBook

Wheel Of Fortune Host Pat Sajak Comments On New Jeopardy! Host

Wheel of Fortune star Pat Sajak welcomed new Jeopardy host Mike Richards to the world of game show hosting. Just this week the executive producer ended up selecting himself for the role of the man behind the podium. After some swift backlash, Jeopardy! reached a compromise. Mayim Bialik also would get some hosting duties in primetime specials and a possible spinoff show. Sony Pictures Television has been weathering the storm of this for almost a week now. Fans are not thrilled about all those different celebrities getting a crack at the gig and then being passed over for the guy making the decision. But, it doesn’t seem like Jeopardy! will be changing course any time soon. The Wheel Star probably wanted to ease some tension and point toward Richards’ prior experiences handling these kinds of shows. That’s all well and good, but the people who are out there watching probably won’t forget this whole deal any time soon. Check out what he wrote down below:
TV & Videosprimetimer.com

Sony reportedly expected to name Ken Jennings Jeopardy! host before his controversy over offensive old tweets

The Wall Street Journal reports that Sony TV executives last year saw Jennings as the "ideal successor" to Alex Trebek. "While Mr. Jennings didn’t have much experience hosting, the executives at Sony and producers at Jeopardy! were confident that he would grow into the role," report The Journal's Joe Flint and Khadeeja Safdar. "He was a fan favorite and already a familiar face to the Jeopardy! machine from working as a consultant on the show since 2020. Then came the old tweets." The old tweets -- including "Nothing sadder than a hot person in a wheelchair" mocking the disabled -- gave Sony executives "pause," even though Jennings apologized. The Journal also reports focus groups "didn't react well to Mr. Jennings afterward."
CelebritiesPosted by
GOBankingRates

How Rich Is Mayim Bialik?

Early on in Mayim Bialik's career, she portrayed the child version of Bette Midler's character in the 1989 movie "Beaches." Depending on the decade of television you grew up in, you might know Bialik...
TV ShowsPopculture

'Jeopardy!': New Host Frontrunner Revealed After Mike Richards Ousting

Jeopardy! champion Ken Jennings, who was thought to be in the running to replace Alex Trebek in the first place, is reportedly now in the lead to replace Mike Richards. Sony Pictures Television was forced to restart its host search last week after Richards, the show's executive producer, bowed out of hosting because his offensive podcast comments were unearthed by a journalist for The Ringer. Jennings served as Jeopardy! guest host in January and February, and is by far the show's most famous contestant.
TV & VideosPosted by
CinemaBlend

Jeopardy May Have Finally Found A Permanent Host, But It's Sadly Not LeVar Burton

In the wake of the death of beloved and longtime host Alex Trebek, Jeopardy chose to cycle through a list of guest hosts before naming the person who will permanently take the place behind the podium. The show has brought in all manner of celebrities over the months since Jeopardy GOAT Ken Jennings started things off, and a determined fan campaign (supported by the man himself) was rewarded with LeVar Burton getting a guest host slot. Now, the show is reportedly closing in on a permanent host who has been around Jeopardy for a long time, and – unfortunately for his fans – not LeVar Burton. Executive producer Mike Richards could be the next permanent host.
TV & VideosCNN

It's time for fans to demand the 'Jeopardy!' host we deserve

(CNN) — When I was a junior in college, a reference librarian I knew at Wesleyan University, where I was in school, went on the game show "Jeopardy!" Erhard Konerding, now retired, was renowned for his handlebar mustache, encyclopedic knowledge and support for students as we pursued our own educational aspirations. He also sometimes joined me and others in dressing up in medieval costumes and hitting each other with swords, which I mention only because the combination of kindness, erudition and eclecticism has always been what the famous game show was about. It was beloved because it elevated good weirdos to the national stage while celebrating knowledge as entertainment. At a deeper level, the show always felt to me like it did these things with a spirit of community and camaraderie that was just as defining for the participants as the pursuit of winnings.
TV & VideosPosted by
DoYouRemember?

Fans Are Not Happy Alex Trebek’s ‘Jeopardy!’ Host Pick Never Got A Chance To Guest Host

The future of the Jeopardy! host role is still up in the air. Mayim Bialik remains as a co-host for special times, but with mike Richards gone from the position, the role still needs to be filled. Last year, when asked to name someone he’d like to see as female host, Alex Trebek jokingly suggested Betty White, “Because they want somebody younger, somebody funnier.” Even before this, though, he had another suggestion: Laura Coates.
TV & VideosPosted by
Outsider.com

‘Jeopardy!’: Bob Costas Turned Down Chance to Host Show, Gave Advice on Who They Should Select

“Jeopardy!” and Sony execs continue to scramble in their search for a permanent host after Mike Richards stepped down from the job. Sony Pictures Television tapped the executive producer on Aug. 11. But in the weeks since fans found out about Richards’ potential appointment, they uncovered some unsavory moments from his past. His controversy caused him to step down from the host position of his own accord, leaving Sony to find a new host.
TV & VideosPosted by
Simplemost

‘Jeopardy!’ Will Now Have 2 Permanent Cohosts

After months of airing episodes with celebrity guest hosts, “Jeopardy!” finally announced it will welcome two new permanent hosts to the classic TV game show. Mike Richards, the current executive producer of “Jeopardy!” will team up with television actor Mayim Bialik to split the hosting duties. The two hosts won’t be trading off day to day, though. Richards is slated to be the new regular host, while Bialik will cover hosting duties for specials and spinoffs.

