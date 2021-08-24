Cancel
USTA awarding record payout at US Open

By Sarah Williams
talesbuzz.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe U.S. Open won’t set an attendance record because of the pandemic, but will do so in prize money. The USTA announced Monday the Open will offer $57.5 million in total player compensation for the tournament, which starts Monday in Queens. It surpasses the record payout of $57.24 million set in 2019 prior to the COVID-19 disruptions.

