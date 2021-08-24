USTA awarding record payout at US Open

NEW YORK (AP) — LOOKAHEAD TO WEDNESDAY. Coco Gauff was routed by Naomi Osaka in her first time playing under the lights in Arthur Ashe Stadium. The teenager will be back out there against another past U.S. Open champion when she meets fellow American Sloane Stephens. Osaka is also in action at Ashe on a day when there may not be much action outside of the roofed stadium with rain in the forecast. Osaka beat Gauff 6-3, 6-0 in the third round in 2019, the defending champion leaving the then-15-year-old in tears. Gauff is in much better command of her game and emotions now and is seeded 21st. Stephens opened the tournament by edging Madison Keys in a rematch of her victory in the 2017 final. Osaka has won 17 straight Grand Slam matches since Gauff beat her at the 2020 Australian Open. She will play Serbian qualifier Olga Danilovic in the first match scheduled on Ashe. No. 3 seed Stefanos Tsitsipas, under criticism from players for bathroom breaks he took in the first round against Andy Murray and in other matches, faces Adrian Mannarino in the last match on Ashe. Daniil Medvedev, the No. 2 seed, follows Osaka against Dominik Koepfer.