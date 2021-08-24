Cancel
Crawford County, WI

Crawford County organization continues to expand behavioral health offerings

By Telegraph Herald
telegraphherald.com
 9 days ago

PRAIRIE DU CHIEN, Wis. -- A local health organization is continuing to expand its offerings, as well as its reach. In the past 18 months, Crossing Rivers Health’s behavioral health services has added a licensed clinical therapist, a full-time psychiatric nurse practitioner, a child/adolescent psychiatrist and two behavioral health registered nurses, according to the organization’s website.

