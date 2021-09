The first true smartwatch that Fitbit released, the Fitbit Versa 2, is now just £138.85 at Amazon. This is a new record low price for the popular Fitbit device. When the Fitbit Versa 2 was released in 2019 you could expect to pay £219.99 for the smartwatch. However, with this deal you’re saving £81.14, slashing the price by a huge 37% to the lowest price we have ever seen for the Fitbit Versa 2. Over the last few months we have seen a few price cuts of around £60, but don’t let that take away from this never seen before deal - you're getting an extra £20 off compared to the more common deals.