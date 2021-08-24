Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lifestyle

Disney’s Splash Mountain Replacement Princess & The Frog – Talesbuzz

By Sarah Williams
talesbuzz.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn June 2020 Disney announced that Splash Mountain, one of the mainstay rides at its U.S. parks whose theme was based on the Uncle Remus Br’er Rabbit story from the studio’s controversial 1946 film Song of the South, would be reimagined based on its more recent film The Princess and the Frog, which gave the world its first Black Disney princess. Today, Disney revealed new details about the forthcoming attraction at Disneyland and Disney World.

talesbuzz.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Florida State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Walt Disney
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Disney Parks#Black Disney#Yaya Arts Center#Imagineers#Mardi Gras#Disney Animation#Walt Disney World
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animation
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Disneyland
Related
Lifestylekennythepirate.com

Disney closed this restaurant today with no advanced warning

Guests who are hoping to dine at one restaurant on Disney World property may be surprised to see it is closed with no advanced warning. Has this ever happened to you?. Disney’s Contemporary Resort is currently undergoing a major refurbishment. The rooms are receiving an Incredibles re-theme, and even the lobby area is receiving work.
Orlando, FLPosted by
Orlando Sentinel

Guest died after riding Disney’s Spaceship Earth, theme park injury report says

A 58-year-old man with an undisclosed pre-existing condition passed out and later died after riding the slow-moving dark ride Spaceship Earth at Epcot in late May, an injury report released by the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services revealed. The man’s death is the first linked to a Florida theme park reported to the agency since June 2018, when a 70-year-old man with a ...
LifestylePopculture

Disney World Ending 2 Big Attractions in September

Disney World has some new attractions coming in September to celebrate the park's 50th anniversary, but that means a couple of older attractions will need to close down to make room. According to a report by Walt Disney World News Today, the fireworks displays "EPCOT Forever" and "Happily Ever After" will both be "retired permanently" on Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021. New shows built around the anniversary theme will then launch to take their place.
Traveldisneyfoodblog.com

ALL the Rides and Hotels That Will Be CLOSED in September in Disney World

Rides and hotels across Disney World are constantly being updated and improved, so we see them close for construction or other reasons periodically. Just so that you’re aware of any closures that are happening during your Disney World trip, we checked out which rides and hotels are expected to be closed soon. Keep in mind that rides can still close unexpectedly if bad weather, technical difficulties, or other issues create problems that make them unsafe to ride. We can anticipate some of the refurbishments, though! Here’s a list of all the scheduled Disney World closures for September.
Traveldisneyfoodblog.com

How Much It Cost a Family of 4 to Do Disney World in 2022

Quite a few things are changing in Disney World. Paid FastPass-like systems are set to debut soon, the parks are getting ready to celebrate the Resort’s 50th Anniversary, the Magical Express is set to end in 2022, and more. And with some of those changes come additional costs that you’ll need to factor into your trip. So, just what would it cost a family to “do” Disney World in light of these upcoming changes. We’re breaking down what you need to know right here.
Lifestyledisneyfoodblog.com

Do You Qualify to Get Disney World’s New 50th Anniversary Souvenir?

The start of Disney World’s 18-month-long 50th Anniversary celebration is just a few weeks away!. When the 50th Anniversary fun begins, you’ll be able to catch new fireworks in EPCOT and Magic Kingdom, grab specially themed merchandise, hop on the new Ratatouille-themed attraction, and MORE. Now, Disney has made a special 50th Anniversary item available, but only select guests can grab it!
TravelPosted by
CinemaBlend

Disney World Is Finally Bringing Back Parades But Like FastPasses, It’s Gonna Cost You

When Walt Disney World reopened just over a year ago after being closed for several months. It did so without many of the elements that people love most. There were no meet and greet opportunities with characters, there were no fireworks, and there were no parades. Slowly, these elements have been added back to the parks, or introduced in modified formats, but one big item that has continued to go missing has been parades. If you've been waiting for the return of parades, you won't have to wait too much longer, as Disney has announced that a parade will be back for the Christmas season. However, it will only be available to guests who buy tickets to the Disney Very Merriest After Hours event.
Orlando, FLallears.net

The Worst Times to Visit Walt Disney World

Is there a bad time to visit Walt Disney World? For some, the quick answer is no. We’ve all heard (or uttered) the refrain that even a bad day at Disney World is better than a good day in the real world. Depending on your point of view and your...
LifestylePosted by
CinemaBlend

Disney World Is Closing A Loophole That Let Some Guests On Rides Multiple Times

When you go to Walt Disney World it's difficult to not spend most of your time standing in lines. Especially now, with the lack of FastPass+, you just have no other choice but to wait in the standby line for every attraction. While every attraction at Disney World has a line for FastPass+, that space is basically only used now for disabled people who can't stand in long lines or for the Rider Switch-- which is designed to allow people in the same party to go on a ride when there is somebody in their party who can't or chooses not to go without having to wait in line twice. Previously, it was possible for some members of a party to use this system to go on a ride twice in a row, but a rule change has seemingly closed that loophole.
Travelallears.net

Has Disney World Become Too Expensive?

If you’re thinking about planning a trip to Disney World there are a lot of things you have to take into account like Park Pass reservations, the number of days you want to stay, Advanced Dining Reservations, and more. But the one big thing that will factor into most of...
LifestylePopculture

Walt Disney World Finally Making Major Changes to Panned Ride

One of Walt Disney World's least popular rides is undergoing serious renovations soon, and it may simply disappear for good before long. Earlier this month, Disney Parks filed a permit for "general construction" on the Primeval Whirl — an attraction at Animal Kingdom that has been closed for over a year. Some fans are now speculating that the small roller coaster will be a completely different ride if and when it reopens.
TravelInside the Magic

Disney Attraction Abruptly Stops as Guests Escape From Ride Vehicle

At Disney World, it is important to know that although the main goal is for every Guest to have a magical and memorable day, they must always follow the rules and adhere to Disney’s safety guidelines. Since Walt Disney World is private property, they can make their own rules and...
PetsWDW News Today

Bambi and Thumper Joining Disney Fab 50 Character Collection

Bambi and Thumper will be part of the Disney Fab 50 Character Collection in honor of Walt Disney World’s 50th anniversary. Roy Conli, producer at Disney Animation and Disneynature, announced their gold statue on social media today. Bambi and Thumper will be on display in Disney’s Animal Kingdom. As always,...
Drinksdisneydining.com

Another Magic Kingdom Favorite Reopens Next Month!

Walt Disney World Resort is slowly but surely reopening more and more attractions, experiences, and yes – RESTAURANTS! With “The World’s Most Magical Celebration” to celebrate Walt Disney World’s 50th Anniversary coming soon on October 1, it’s no surprise that Disney is preparing for a large amount of Disney fans. And if there is one thing us Disney fans love… it’s food! Disney foodies are rejoicing as favorite dining experiences are once again welcoming Guests with delicious dishes and refreshing beverages. We’ve now learned that one of the tastiest restaurants in Magic Kingdom Park’s Liberty Square is making a return… so get ready to mosey on in for a saloon feast!
LifestyleInside the Magic

Forgo the $33,000 Fee, Disney Will Pay You to Enter the Coveted Club 33

There are a few places at the Disney Parks that are highly coveted. Whether you are visiting your favorite attraction or entering an iconic area such as Cinderella’s Royal Table at Cinderella Castle, Disney is full of special areas that allow Guests to feel a little more magical. For many...
Worlddisneyfoodblog.com

🚨 Every Piece of Vacation-Altering Disney World News from August! 🚨

Well, August was a BIG month when it comes to Disney news. We’re back with a check-in on the most unexpected/vacation-altering news that happened in Disney World last month and, well, this one’s a doozy. Are you sitting down? Comfy? HYDRATED? We ask because this list of unexpected news is pretty much dissertation length. Don’t worry though, we’re here to guide ya through it.
Food & DrinksComicBook

Disney Happy Meals Coming to McDonald's to Celebrate Walt Disney World's 50th Anniversary

McDonald's will launch a new Happy Meal promotion featuring 50 toys to celebrate the kickoff to Walt Disney World Resort's 50th Anniversary celebration. Walt Disney World News Today was the first to report on the upcoming Happy Meal promotion, which will feature 50 figures from various Disney franchises and movies. Each figure will sit on a stand and will have a cardboard cutout shaped like a snowglobe. The Happy Meal promotion will run from September 14 to October 25 at participating McDonald's locations. McDonald's has not officially announced the promotion, but is expected to in the coming days.

Comments / 0

Community Policy