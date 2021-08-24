Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

Extension to evacuation window in Afghanistan unlikely, UK warns

By Andrew Macaskill
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 9 days ago

LONDON, Aug 24 (Reuters) - The U.S. government is unlikely to extend the evacuation window to allow its citizens and Afghans more time to fly out of Kabul, British defence minister Ben Wallace said ahead of emergency talks by G7 leaders.

U.S. President Joe Biden will face pressure to extend an Aug. 31 deadline to evacuate thousands seeking to flee the Taliban in Afghanistan at a virtual meeting of the leaders of the Group of Seven wealthy nations on Tuesday. read more

The Taliban have said they will reject any demands by Western forces to extend the deadline to allow more time to complete the evacuation operation.

Biden said on Sunday that he would not like to extend the deadline, but that talks were ongoing.

"I think it is unlikely," Wallace told Sky News. "Not only because of what the Taliban has said but also if you look at the public statements of President Biden."

He added: "It is definitely worth us all trying, and we will."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bX39a_0bazUus300
Members of the UK Armed Forces continue to take part in the evacuation of entitled personnel from Kabul airport, in Kabul, Afghanistan August 19-22, 2021, in this handout picture obtained by Reuters on August 23, 2021. LPhot Ben Shread/UK MOD Crown copyright 2021/Handout via REUTERS

Wallace said if Western forces do not leave by the deadline the Taliban could attack the airport or prevent people arriving.

"If that airport gets attacked then effectively it closes down, mortar fire onto the runway etc, and then you are left with a very big humanitarian problem," he said.

Wallace has said that there is no prospect of British troops continuing the evacuation effort in Kabul without the presence of the U.S. military.

In the future, Wallace said that while Britain prefers the United States as a military ally, it may look to form alliances with other countries for specific operations.

"It may actually be more in our interest to join with other partners and we must have a force that is much more able to be interoperable as opposed to dependent," he said.

Britain has evacuated around 8,600 people from Afghanistan in last two weeks, including 2,000 in the last 24 hours, Wallace said. But given the limited time before the evacuation window closes, "We're not going to get everybody out," he added.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 1

Reuters

Reuters

174K+
Followers
201K+
Post
95M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Taliban#Kabul#Britain#Uk#Afghans#British#Sky News#Western
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
World
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Related
MilitaryBBC

General Mark Milley admits 'anger and pain' over Afghanistan

Joe Biden's top military adviser, General Mark Milley, said he understood the "anger and pain" felt by grieving families and veterans who served against a "ruthless enemy" in the two-decade conflict. "I've walked the patrols, been blown up, shot at, RPG-ed, and everything else," he told reporters. He'd also lost...
WorldWashington Post

Facts are finally starting to penetrate bad Afghanistan punditry

Media coverage of the U.S. drawdown from Afghanistan has been characterized by hyperbolic commentary and conjecture — driven in part by former officials for the quagmire who were quick to weigh in on the matter in interviews. One day, some in the pack would holler for the administration to extend the withdrawal day beyond Aug. 31; the next day, others would demand the United States leave before any more service members died.
Presidential ElectionPosted by
Fox News

White House official 'appalled and literally horrified' that Biden stranded Americans in Afghanistan: report

A White House official said they were "appalled and literally horrified" that President Biden left Americans stranded in Afghanistan, a new report reveals. An administration official told Politico that they were stunned by the president’s decision to leave Americans behind as the Taliban solidifies their power in the country and reportedly engages in door-to-door executions.
POTUSBBC

Afghanistan: Joe Biden speech on withdrawal fact-checked

In a televised address following the final departure of US troops from Afghanistan, President Joe Biden made a series of assertions about US policy in the country. We've fact-checked some of his claims, comparing them with his earlier statements and the situation on the ground. '90% of Americans in Afghanistan...
MilitaryWashington Examiner

US forces will return to Afghanistan

There are no longer any U.S. military forces in Afghanistan. But mark my words: U.S. forces will one day return to this war-torn nation. Perhaps sooner than we expect. The U.S. withdrawal has already created a power vacuum that will be utilized by al Qaeda, ISIS, China, Russia, and Iran.
MilitaryPosted by
The Independent

‘We’re not asking permission’: US veteran launches major private operation to rescue remaining Afghan allies

As the last US military plane took off from Kabul just after midnight on Tuesday, it left behind an estimated 60,000 Afghan allies and hundreds of American citizens who had been unable to escape in time - for many, a dismal and dishonourable finish to the 20-year conflict.For retired LTC Scott Mann, who served multiple tours in Afghanistan, it was not something he was prepared to live with. “We know instinctively, you know, in our gut, in our solar plexus, that we don’t leave our friends. We don’t leave anybody behind and we keep our promises” he said.Mr Mann,...
MilitaryPosted by
Fox News

Gen. Keane: Biden's national security adviser made a 'stunning' admission

Fox News senior strategic analyst and retired Gen, Jack Keane said Monday that national security adviser Jake Sullivan made a "stunning" admission on CNN when he said that terrorists in Afghanistan are looking to gain the ability to attack U.S. soil. Keane told "America's Newsroom" co-host Dana Perino that Sullivan "provided the justification" for why President Biden needs to leave a contingent of American troops in the country.
MilitaryWashington Post

No, the Taliban did not seize $83 billion of U.S. weapons

“ALL EQUIPMENT should be demanded to be immediately returned to the United States, and that includes every penny of the $85 billion dollars in cost.”. We don’t normally pay much attention to claims made by the former president, as he mostly just riffs golden oldies. But this is a new claim. A version of this claim also circulates widely on right-leaning social media — that somehow the Taliban has ended up with $83 billion in U.S. weaponry. (Trump, as usual, rounds the number up.)
PoliticsPosted by
The Independent

Dominic Raab says Pentagon leaks blaming Britain for Kabul airport bomb attack ‘just not true’

UK officials did not push to their US counterparts to keep a gate open at Kabul airport before the deadly bomb attack in the area, foreign secretary Dominic Raab has said.American forces decided to keep the gate open longer than they wanted to allow British officials to continue evacuating personnel, according to leaked claims from the Pentagon.But Mr Raab said it was “just not true” to suggest the UK called for the airport’s Abbey Gate to be left open for part of its exit operation, which then contributed to the suicide bombing attack by an offshoot of the so-called Islamic...
MilitaryPosted by
The Independent

Afghanistan: RAF prepared to strike against IS despite western withdrawal, officer says

The RAF is prepared to launch air strikes against Islamic State fighters in Afghanistan – if the situation presents itself, according to a senior officer. It comes after the terror network’s Afghan offshoot, Isis-K, claimed responsibility for the attack on Kabul airport, which was carried out on Thursday and killed two Britons, the child of a British national, as well as 13 US service personnel and hundreds of Afghan civilians.While the international community appears to have accepted the reality of Taliban rule, the UK and US remain willing to take on Islamic State, also known as Daesh.Sir Mike Wigston, an...

Comments / 0

Community Policy