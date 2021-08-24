eTopus Selects Diakopto's ParagonX Platform for Ultra-High Speed SerDes IP
Breakthrough Software and Methodology Enables Fast and Insightful IC Design Debugging and Optimization. San Jose, CA. August 24, 2021 -- Diakopto announced today that eTopus, a pioneer of ultra-high speed ADC/DSP-based SerDes for wireline applications, has chosen the ParagonX platform and methodology for integrated circuits (IC) debugging and design improvement. ParagonX empowers eTopus engineers to quickly find the root causes of bottlenecks caused by layout parasitics, delivering actionable insights into how to fix and fully optimize their IC designs.www.design-reuse.com
