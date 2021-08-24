Amazon just sacked a woman employee for taking loo breaks
Aug. 24—We have all heard how tough an employer Amazon is. Now, here is a case that shows to what lengths the mega-corporation will go to enforce discipline — with an iron hand. Amazon is a mega-corporation and is able to generate massive amounts of profit year after year by ensuring discipline among the ranks — after all, this is the corporate ethics there that has made its founder Jeff Bezos the richest man in the world with a total net worth of $187 billion according to Bloomberg Billionaires index.www.tribuneledgernews.com
Comments / 0