Pruning is an important tool to make neural networks more economical. Read on to find out how it works. One problem of neural networks is their size. The neural networks you see in online tutorials are small enough to run efficiently on your computer, but many neural networks in industry are huge and unwieldy. They often take days to train, and running them sucks up a lot of compute power. This raises the question: is it possible to decrease the size of a neural network, while maintaining accuracy on the test set? It turns out, yes. There is a technique called “pruning” that does exactly that. There is also an idea called the “Lottery Ticket Hypothesis (LTH)” that gives insight into why pruning works. In this article we’ll first look at the pruning algorithm, and then discuss the LTH.