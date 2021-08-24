Brothers Osborne Are Not For Everyone , But They Are For CBS This Morning

Jo Marie Payton shot to fame as Harriette Winslow on Perfect Strangers and was so popular that she got her own spinoff, the long-running Family Matters. Payton, 71, did not end up finishing the entire run of Family Matters, though, leaving part-way through the ninth and final season. She was replaced by Judyann Elder in the last batch of episodes. There had been rumors that Payton left the show because she was frustrated that Jaleel White's Steve Urkel character became one of the main characters. However, in a 2010 interview with TVSeriesFinale, Payton said she just wanted to do other things.