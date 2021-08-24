Cancel
Gabriela Hearst Kicks Off Matchesfashion.com's Brilliant New Podcast Series

By Alice Newbol d
Vogue
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePodcasters who have blitzed their usual downloads will find much to love in Matchesfashion.com’s new conversation series celebrating the creative synergy between art and fashion. Each monthly listen will see one of the etailer’s favourite designers enjoy a conversation with an artist they admire, in the hope of sharing a special meeting of minds and unearthing how the world’s most influential do what they do best. Kicking off the relaunched podcast series, which is part of the wider Art Matches Fashion project, is Gabriela Hearst, who is wonderfully coy about being labelled an artist in front of Laurie Simmons.

