25 Celebrities Who Had Tattoo Regret

Tattoos are awesome and can be deeply personal for those who get them. But they can also be a pain, and not just in the literal sense. For instance, you never know which jobs in your future might require the removal or covering of ink. Other times, a rushed decision, unfortunate misspelling or even plain ol' crappy design — in permanent ink on your skin, no less — can really cramp one's style and cause some serious regret after going under the needle.