Lashana Lynch, one of the stars of the upcoming James Bond feature, No Time to Die, has joined Viola Davis in The Woman King, a historical epic from TriStar Pictures. Gina Prince-Bythewood, who most recently directed The Old Guard, is on board to helm the feature that also has The Underground Railroad star Thuso Mbedu as one of the headliners. Per the studio, the project is inspired by true events that took place in the Kingdom of Dahomey, one of the most powerful states of Africa in the 18th and 19th centuries. The story follows Nanisca (Davis), general of the all-female military...