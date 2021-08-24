Cancel
Owensboro, KY

RVBH, OH partner to provide online resources center for community mental health needs

By the Messenger-Inquirer
Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer
 9 days ago

Owensboro Health and RiverValley Behavioral Health have launched a new mental health platform: HealthyMind.CredibleMind.com. The CredibleMind population-based mental health platform delivers fast access to thousands of expert-rated, AI-driven resources to support emotional well-being and strengthen mental health. One in 5 adults experience mental illness each year, and the average adult...

