RVBH, OH partner to provide online resources center for community mental health needs
Owensboro Health and RiverValley Behavioral Health have launched a new mental health platform: HealthyMind.CredibleMind.com. The CredibleMind population-based mental health platform delivers fast access to thousands of expert-rated, AI-driven resources to support emotional well-being and strengthen mental health. One in 5 adults experience mental illness each year, and the average adult...www.messenger-inquirer.com
