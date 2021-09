A battle of the Maxes is what stands between the Braves and avoiding their first sweep since mid-May, when they were skewered by the Blue Jays. Max Fried will look to extend a career-best stretch of solid pitching, while the bats will try to deal Max Scherzer his first bad start in Dodger blue. The Braves are without Ozzie Albies after he fouled a pitch off his knee, though x-rays were negative; Ehire Adrianza is starting in Albies’ place and batting eighth. Jorge Soler is also getting a day off today, and the Braves have reshuffled their lineup accordingly, starting Eddie Rosario in left, Joc Pederson in center (and batting leadoff), and Adam Duvall in right.