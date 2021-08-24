Mon Health to require COVID-19 vaccine for staff
MORGANTOWN — Mon Health is committed to making our hospitals and facilities safer for every patient, visitor, and staff member. Aligned with The West Virginia Hospital Association, WVU Medicine, Charleston Area Medical Center and many hospitals across the state and nation, Mon Health facilities will require COVID-19 vaccinations for employees, like we do annually with influenza vaccinations, with exceptions only for medical and religious reasons.www.theintermountain.com
