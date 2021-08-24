Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cycling

Naughty Northumbrian Preview with Brendog

By Lauren Jenkins
singletrackworld.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleComing up this bank holiday weekend is the Naughty Northumbrian, a six-stage enduro event. Riding and not sure what to expect? Thinking of checking the event out next year? The organisers have put together an event preview with Brendan Fairclough so you can check out what’s coming up. The narration...

singletrackworld.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hadrian
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Naughty#Economy#Fitness#Weather#The Naughty Northumbrian#Singletrack Merch#Unisex Organic Charlie#Lyon Equipment A
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Cycling
Country
Scotland
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
Sportssingletrackworld.com

EWS Postpones First Three Rounds of 2022

Due to Covid, the Enduro World Series has made the decision to postpone the first three rounds of the season in 2022. The EWS made the announcement following a meeting with local organisers. It seems we aren’t out of the woods yet, with the situation with Covid constantly changing. There may well be more changes to how events are managed for the next few years, especially where travel is concerned. Here’s how the EWS will adapt for 2022.
U.K.Posted by
Indy100

Man flies paramotor across the UK for Alzheimer’s charity

A man has flown from John O’Groats to Land’s End on a paramotor to raise money for Alzheimer’s Research UK after his paternal grandparents both died with the disease. Daniel Jones 27, of Norwich said there were some “scary moments” on his way from Scotland to Cornwall, including clipping a tree in Somerset and almost getting blown over a mountain and into a valley in the Cairngorms.
U.K.Smithonian

Lost Monastery Run by Early Medieval Queen Discovered in England

Archaeologists have discovered the remains of a long-lost monastery where early medieval queen Cynethryth presided as abbess in the late seventh century C.E. The team, including researchers from the University of Reading and local volunteers, found evidence of timber buildings where monks and nuns lived, as well as clay cooking pots, jewelry and personal belongings, reports BBC News. The scholars say the site, in the village of Cookham in Berkshire, England, may also hold Cynethyrth’s grave.
U.K.BBC

Stonehenge: Welsh links 'damaged' by tourists

Areas of Wales with links to Stonehenge have been "damaged", as tourism to the spots increases. Pembrokeshire Coast National Park said many people had been drawn to the historic monuments in the Preseli hills after a BBC documentary linked them to the famous site in Wiltshire. Since then, fires have...
LifestyleBBC

UK City of Culture 2025: The five Welsh areas bidding for the title

Five areas in Wales are vying to be named UK City of Culture 2025. The winner could see more sustainable jobs and more tourism opportunities, according to business lecturer Kelly Young. Bangor and the north-west of Wales, Conwy county, Wrexham county, Powys and Newport are all bidding from Wales. Alongside...
Bend, ORsingletrackworld.com

Proving Grounds 2021: Course Build Preview

Proving Grounds is back for 2021. This year returning to Bend, Oregon in September. First launched in 2019, this year sees it become an event in its own right. Originally a qualifier for Red Bull Rampage, the hope it the event will soon form part of a series. Due to take place on 10-11 September, the event will take place over two days. Friday is a jump jam with the main competition on Saturday.
TravelBBC

Plea to respect Stonehenge research sites in Pembrokeshire

People need to "tread lightly" on ancient sites that could be linked to Stonehenge, a national park says. A recent BBC documentary suggested bluestones at Stonehenge may have once stood as part of a monument on the Preseli Hills, Pembrokeshire. Pembrokeshire Coast National Park Authority said with more interest comes...
Bicyclessingletrackworld.com

Sunday Sofa Slouch: Bikes are Great Edition

Merry bank holiday for those of you in the UK, for those who are not, apologies, Monday is business as usual. However, this is a great place to be, enjoy your Sunday, watch some bike videos, what’s not to like? It’s been a pretty good weekend in the bike world, and there’s still more to come. Don’t forget to tune into the downhill world champs! In the UK you can watch the Red Bull stream here. This week’s Sunday Sofa Slouch is full of some great stuff.
HealthBBC

Norwich man flies paramotor down UK for Alzheimer's research

A paramotor pilot has completed an emotional solo flight down the length of Great Britain to help raise awareness of Alzheimer's research. Daniel Jones, 27, from Norwich, took off from John O'Groats in Scotland on 16 August and arrived at Land's End in England on Monday. The fundraising flight was...
Public HealthBBC

Newquay has highest Covid rates in England

Two of the three neighbourhoods with the highest Covid rates in England are in the same Cornish town. Newquay East has the highest rate at 1123.8 per 100,000 people in the week up to 13 August, with Newquay West in third position with 972.6. The place between them is Yarborough,...
Cyclingsingletrackworld.com

What A Classic 2021 Malverns Classic!

And what a Malverns that was! For many people at this year’s end of August gathering-in-a-field, this was the first time they’d had a chance to meet, ride and camp with many of their friends (or even anyone at all) for over a year. Some riders at the 2021 Malverns Classic hadn’t actually been to a bike event since the last Malverns Classic, back in 2018! So the thought of camping out for a weekend, among a few thousand other fellow riders was an emotional event.
Scienceallthatsinteresting.com

Ancient Roman Relic Unearthed In England Shows British Prisoners Were Executed By Lions

The key handle was found at an excavation in Leicester and depicts a scraggly-haired man being devoured by a lion. Despite falling nearly 1,600 years ago, the Roman Empire was so dominant and expansive that relics of its reign keep surfacing today. Discovered only five years ago in Leicester, England, a bronze key handle has now shed light on how ruthless that reign really was — as it depicts lions being used in human executions in Roman Britain.
AnimalsNew Scientist

The walrus that has taken over a gin distillery’s boat

There are two fish in a tank and one says to the other: “How do you drive this thing?” The oldest ones are the… oldest, and in all honesty we’re only tangentially reminded of this one by the latest twist in the saga of Wally the walrus. Wally was first...
IndiaThe New Yorker

Britain’s Idyllic Country Houses Reveal a Darker History

Dyrham Park, an English country estate nestled among steep hills seven miles north of Bath, fulfills your fantasy of what such a place should be. A house and a dovecote were recorded on the site in 1311. The deer park was enclosed during the reign of Henry VIII. The mansion that you see today is a mostly Baroque creation: long, symmetrical façades, looking east and west; terraces for taking the air; eighteenth-century yew trees, an orangery, a church, fascinating staircases, a collection of Dutch Masters. According to “The Buildings of England: Gloucestershire,” published in 1970, Dyrham Park constitutes “the perfect setting; English country house and church.” The house was a location for the movie of “The Remains of the Day.”

Comments / 0

Community Policy