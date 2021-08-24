Naughty Northumbrian Preview with Brendog

Due to Covid, the Enduro World Series has made the decision to postpone the first three rounds of the season in 2022. The EWS made the announcement following a meeting with local organisers. It seems we aren’t out of the woods yet, with the situation with Covid constantly changing. There may well be more changes to how events are managed for the next few years, especially where travel is concerned. Here’s how the EWS will adapt for 2022.