The Papillion Area Lions Club’s Hops for Harmony, the region’s largest craft beer tasting festival, returns to Werner Park on Wednesday, Aug. 25 at 5:30 p.m. More than 70 different kinds of beer from more than 20 local Nebraska breweries will be on hand, such as Lucky Bucket, Soaring Wings, Pint 9, and Nebraska Brewing, among many others. Nine restaurants including Northwoods Cheese Haus, Good Life Sports Bar and Grill, and Lazlo’s are providing specialty snacks to pair with the beverages.