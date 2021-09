Reading about the lack of school bus drivers is concerning but not the only problem I would like to see addressed quickly for our schools in Tangipahoa Parish. It has come to my attention that the school cafeterias are not able to feed all the students that enter the doors for lunch. Even with multiple lunch times scheduled at the schools, the students don’t have enough time to go through the lunch line and sit at a table to eat. Students are still standing in the lunch line when it’s announced to empty their trays and return to class.