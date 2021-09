Visually impaired swimmer Gia Pergolini, 17, won her very first gold medal during her debut at the Tokyo Paralympics on Thursday, Aug. 26, in the 100m backstroke S13. She beat the world record she set at the Paralympic Trials (1:05.31) — twice! In the video below, witness Pergolini set a new record during the second preliminary heat, with a time of 1:05.05. She then swam with a time of 1:04.64 in the 100m backstroke S13 finals, again setting a new record.