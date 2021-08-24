Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Health

Justice: Legal issues with booster shots

TheInterMountain.com
 9 days ago

CHARLESTON — Gov. Jim Justice said he wanted to announce the immediate administration of COVID-19 booster shots, but legal issues arose and plans were put on hold. Agreements are in place with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the federal government preventing the state from immediately providing booster shots, he said during his Monday pandemic briefing.

www.theintermountain.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
West Virginia State
State
Washington State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Booster#Cdc#Covid
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Department of Health
Related
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
FingerLakes1.com

Delta is spreading but COVID vaccines 75-95% effective at preventing hospitalization

Scientists with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention say that despite initial concerns about effectiveness of COVID-19 vaccines to prevent serious illness or hospitalization and the Delta Variant – Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson all offer solid protection. Taking that sentiment a step further CDC scientists say that COVID-19 vaccines remain effective at preventing hospitalization.
PharmaceuticalsCape Gazette

Third vaccine shot expected as booster

Following announcements by the White House and surgeon general Aug. 18, Delaware is moving forward with plans to offer a third-shot booster shot to people who got the Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines. Plans are to offer booster shots beginning Sept. 20 to people 18 and older who received their...
HealthWJBF.com

Next steps for booster shot rollout

ATLANTA, Ga (WJBF)- If approved by the FDA and CDC, a 3rd booster shot could rollout for fully vaccinated people starting September 20th. For all your latest breaking news and local headlines sign up for our daily NEWSLETTER. “This recommendation is for the MRNA vaccine for Pfizer and Moderna. Over...
Albany County, NYaltamontenterprise.com

Biden plans for booster shots nationwide

ALBANY COUNTY — On Wednesday, President Joe Biden made the case for all Americans vaccinated against COVID-19 to get a booster shot. The shot would be administered eight months after a person received a messenger MRA vaccine — either Moderna or Pfizer-BioNTech — beginning on Sept. 20. This plan is...
Saint Joseph, MOkq2.com

Public health debate on booster shots

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Following yesterday’s announcement that U.S. health officials are recommending vaccine booster shots to all Americans. It tipped off a debate in public health circles about the U.S. strategy to contain Covid-19. Some of the leading health experts argue the focus should still be on the unvaccinated and...
Charleston, WVMetro News

Third shot, booster shot, what’s the difference?

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — What’s the difference between a third dose of COVID-19 vaccine and a booster shot?. It seems to be creating some confusion among residents across the Mountain State particularly among those who have been fully vaccinated. So MetroNews went to state Coronavirus Czar Dr. Clay Marsh and state...
HealthWashington Examiner

Surgeon General Murthy is right to be a booster for booster shots

U.S. Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy made sense on several of Sunday's weekly news shows when he said the time is nearly right for booster shots to be offered to, and recommended for, many already vaccinated Americans. Responding to critics who say America shouldn’t horde the vaccine by offering the...
Public HealthPosted by
Axios

WHO: COVID-19 booster shot data is "not conclusive"

The World Health Organization said Wednesday during a media briefing that the data on the need for or benefits of a coronavirus booster shot is inconclusive. The big picture: The agency said that besides booster evidence being inconclusive, it's also a "moral and ethical" issue because not every country in the world has access to vaccines.
Ouray County, COouraynews.com

Vaccination rates rise as booster shots begin

Though Ouray County continues to confirm more cases of COVID-19, the vaccination rate also has increased recently. The county currently has 70.7% of its eligible resident vaccinated with at least one dose of the vaccine and 66.2% of the eligible population completely vaccinated according to the county health department. As...
EducationTheInterMountain.com

Reader opposes masks in schools

So, yesterday I saw a briefing from our governor in my news feed. I’ve been trying to ignore things, and trying not to say too much. But now this joker Jim Justice is starting back on our kids… again!. First, where exactly is he getting his numbers from? Did he...
IndustryPosted by
CBS LA

Johnson & Johnson Plans To Make Booster Shot

VAN NUYS (CBSLA) – Johnson & Johnson said it was working with federal officials, including the FDA and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, on the next steps to enhance the effects of the vaccine and ready a possible booster shot. In Van Nuys, another day of nonstop patients looking for tests at the city’s COVID-19 sites is making those vaccinated already wonder about new information on booster shots. “It’s very confusing I think that’s the problem,” said Victor Dimattia, who got the J&J one-dose vaccine in the spring. He is worried about whether he is still protected. “I’m a little concerned about it because I know now Pfizer got their full FDA approval and has recommendations for the booster but Johnson & Johnson seems a little up in the air,” he said. Johnson & Johnson took its first step in answering those concerns by announcing that the company has data now supporting the use of a booster 8 months after the initial shot. 14 million Americans have been vaccinated with J&J shot.
Montpelier, VTDeerfield Valley News

State plans for booster, child shots

MONTPELIER- At his weekly press conference, held just one day after the federal Food and Drug Administration announced its full approval of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine, Gov. Phil Scott said pediatric vaccination and booster shots for those who are fully vaccinated are on the horizon. Support local journalism. Access to our...
Charleston, WVTheInterMountain.com

State officials warn of pandemic burdens on health care

CHARLESTON — Officials on Friday warned the health care system in West Virginia could soon be overwhelmed by the increasing number of COVID-19 cases fueled mostly by the more-infectious delta variant. “It’s going to get worse before it gets better,” said Dr. Clay Marsh, coronavirus leader in West Virginia. The...

Comments / 0

Community Policy