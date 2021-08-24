Fayetteville tourism panel to consider options in selling historic Walker-Stone House
FAYETTEVILLE -- The Advertising and Promotion Commission will explore its options to sell the historic Walker-Stone House it purchased in 2016. The commission bought the Civil War-era house west of the downtown square for $750,000 in 2016. Commissioners at the time discussed potentially moving the city's tourism bureau offices there or turning the house into some kind of event or museum space.www.nwaonline.com
