Willful Ignorance on Masks Put Children Needlessly at Risk - Horowitz
Governor Ron DeSantis and leaders of most of the 7 other states that have banned local school districts from putting in place mask mandates continue to stick with these policies despite a surge in cases resulting from the more contagious Delta variant. Standing in the way of local school districts instituting procedures that have worked well to protect our children guarantees that more school-age children will get COVID, more will end up in the hospital, and more will lose their lives than would be the case if basic public health protocols were permitted. These stick-your-head-in-the-sand policies become even harder to defend when one considers that in some of these states, including Florida, hospital's intensive care units are beyond capacity and hospital systems are beginning to be overwhelmed.www.golocalprov.com
