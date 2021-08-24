Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Here Are Four Movies That Are Great Examples of Sci-Fi Noir

By Sarah Aubin
AOL Moviefone
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThese movies give a distinct noir sensibility to the sci-fi stories they tell. 'Reminiscence,' starring Hugh Jackman, is a movie that sits squarely in two genres - science fiction, and film noir. But this is far from the first time that filmmakers have combined those genres. Showing the traditionally noirish dark, fog-covered streets alongside futuristic (but still plausible) technology can heighten the mood a director is going for. With that in mind, here are four different films that fit in both genres; maybe check these out for the first time, or add them to your rewatch list.

www.moviefone.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Guillermo Del Toro
Person
Hugh Jackman
Person
Mamoru Oshii
Person
Mickey Spillane
Person
Denis Villeneuve
Person
Ryan Gosling
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Film Noir#Sci Fi#Hackers#Shell#Bprd
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
Related
BBC

Pedro Almodovar's 'irresistible' Parallel Mothers opens Venice Film Festival

Cinema lovers and critics at the Venice Film Festival have given a very warm response to the event's opening movie, Pedro Almodovar's Parallel Mothers. The film, which got a nine-minute standing ovation, stars Penelope Cruz as one of two women who meet in hospital just before they give birth. "Almodovar...
MoviesPosted by
Variety

Secret Steven Soderbergh Movie Gets Special Screening at TIFF

Director Steven Soderbergh is making a special, surprise appearance at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF), by debuting a brand new, never-before-seen movie. TIFF co-heads Joana Vicente and Cameron Bailey announced the world premiere screening on Thursday, explaining that the event was programmed in “top secret collaboration with Soderbergh,” with details of the mystery screening, including ticket availability, to be revealed at a later date. The Oscar-winning director’s most recent movie, “No Sudden Move,” led by Don Cheadle and Benicio Del Toro, debuted in July on HBO Max. “It wouldn’t be TIFF if we didn’t have a surprise element to tease out —...
Portland, OREsquire

Nicolas Cage’s 'Pig' is a Fine Example of Pet Noir

Everyone knows that you don’t mess with Keanu Reeves and his puppy, but in Michael Sarnoski’s directorial debut, Pig, out today, it turns out that coming between Nicolas Cage and his porcine pal can also result in some serious, er, beef. In an attractively understated performance Cage pays Rob, a reclusive truffle hunter living in a cabin in the wild woods of Oregon. That is until his beloved truffle pig is stolen from him in a violent robbery that leaves him in unconscious and in a hot ketchupy mess.
TV & VideosInverse

7 exciting sci-fi movies leaving Netflix in

There’s lots of great sci-fi on Netflix, and not all of it is leaving soon. Still, you’ll want to catch these sci-fi gems before they disappear on August 31. Here are the 7 best sci-fi movies leaving Netflix in August 2021. 7. Resident Evil: Afterlife & Extinction. Let’s start with...
TV & VideosInverse

You need to see the most electrifying robot sci-fi movie on Amazon Prime ASAP

Boston Dynamics did it again. Recently, the perpetually viral robotics company came up with mechanical automatons that could perform marvelous feats of parkour in controlled spaces. They’ve made robots dance, open doors, and walk around — all for seemingly peaceful purposes. But Hollywood has trained us too well: seeing these...
New York City, NYthefilmstage.com

Reminiscence Review: Hard-Boiled Sci-Fi Noir Carries the Right Mix of Nostalgia

Despite being an amalgamation of virtually every elevated science-fiction movie of the past four decades—Strange Days, Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind, Minority Report, Until the End of the World, both Blade Runners—the new film Reminiscence feels relatively lacking in self-importance. While prestige television (the film is directed by Westworld co-creator Lisa Joy) and A24 movies have seemingly accommodated us to seeing all genre now as capital-A allegory––the kind of work to inspire “it’s about” tweets or Letterboxd reviews––Reminiscence sticks to its narrow aims, never overwhelmed by a need to pander too hard to the New Yorker’s TV-recap culture. If certainly heavy-handed in its political allusions, one still gets the feeling its creatives ultimately just wanted to do their little ’90s throwback hard-boiled sci-fi noir. This is perhaps why it’s been dumped in late August and feels a bit like a disposable piece of “content” only contractually given a theatrical release. Yet maybe this is a good thing—the fate assigned to any mainstream movie that has a relative human touch.
MoviesNew York Post

‘Reminiscence’ review: Hugh Jackman stars in forgettable sci-fi flick

Hugh Jackman’s new science fiction movie, “Reminiscence,” is a bizarro “Minority Report.”. While the 2002 film had Tom Cruise play a detective who used a trio of psychics to predict crimes that were about to be committed in the future, Jackman’s character explores people’s memories to investigate a disappearance from the past.
Salt Lake City, UTkjzz.com

Review: Bittersweet 'Reminiscence' is sumptuous noir-tinged sci-fi

Starring: Hugh Jackman, Rebecca Ferguson, Thandiwe Newton. Rated: PG-13 for strong violence, drug material throughout, sexual content and some strong language. SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) – Synopsis: Nick Bannister has developed the technology that allows an individual to re-experience their memories. Haunted by the disappearance of a woman, Bannister explores his past for clues to her location and true identity.
MoviesPolygon

Lisa Joy’s sci-fi movie Reminiscence lays out a terrible future by staring back at the past

Roughly speaking, there are two kinds of dystopian science fiction movies: The ones that assume there’s a way for protagonists to fight back against whatever’s warped the world, and the ones that cynically decide there isn’t. The fight-back films (like The Hunger Games or Elysium or Divergent or Ready Player One) generally create one big representative villain for a hero to battle in order to set things right. But while the don’t-bother-it’s-too-late films tend to be less rousing and thrilling, they’re often much more nuanced and textured, and more relatable to those of us who live in a world without one simple, obvious villain.
MoviesCollider

How to Watch 'Demonic': Here's Where You Can Watch Neill Blomkamp's New Sci-Fi Horror Right Now

Twelve years later, and District 9 still stands as one of the best sci-fi films ever made. Writer/director Neill Blomkamp’s oscar-nominated feature debut, produced by Peter Jackson, is a monument to visual effects production and contemporary filmmaking that few genre films have superseded in the years since its release. Blomkamp followed up District 9 with 2013’s Elysium, another science fiction commentary, this time wrapped in a live-action anime aesthetic. It’s now been six years since Chappie, Blomkamp’s third film, initially graced the silver screen, and Blomkamp has since been busy developing short films while experimenting with Oats Studios’ visual effects technology and capability. He founded Oat Studios officially in 2017 and began disseminating shorts on Youtube and Steam.
Moviespopculturetimes.com

The Future of Sci-fi: Is Dune 2 Happening Already?

One of the most anticipated films of 2021 is Denis Villeneuve’s Dune. It is based on Frank Herbert’s epic science fiction classic. And it’s not without cause. Dune is set to be one of the year’s greatest blockbusters, with an all-star cast of veterans and newbies alike, film music written by none other than Hans Zimmer, and a gripping space-opera narrative likely to generate a whole new generation of die-hard fans.
Moviesfemalefirst.co.uk

Aquaman 2 is 'heavily inspired' by this Mario Bava sci-fi horror

James Wan has revealed he took inspiration from Italian sci-fi horror 'Planet of the Vampires' for 'Aquaman 2'. 'Aquaman 2' is "heavily inspired" by Mario Bava’s 'Planet of the Vampires'. Director James Wan has revealed the 1965 Italian sci-fi horror was one of his biggest sources of inspiration for the...
MoviesInverse

most debated sci-fi movie ever

As Denis Villeneuve’s Dune becomes the most anticipated movie of 2021, there’s a good chance several spice addicts will watch the film on HBO Max and not actually venture out to the theater. On October 22, in the US, you’ll be able to experience Dune: Part 1 in all its glory, finally. And fingers are crossed everywhere that it will be awesome enough to fund a sequel.
MoviesInverse

You need to watch this hugely underrated sci-fi movie before it leaves HBO Max next week

How do you make a small man bigger? Well, you could try putting a big man inside him. What sounds on paper like a B-movie snuff film is actually one of the most entertaining sci-fi movies of the ‘80s. In 1987, the same packed year that saw the release of The Lost Boys, Full Metal Jacket, Spaceballs, Predator, Dirty Dancing, RoboCop, and (I’m serious) Ishtar, director Joe Dante and Steven Spielberg came together to deliver a high-concept comedy — one that would leave an impression far bigger than its tiny characters.
Movies247tempo.com

The Best Sci-Fi Movie the Year You Were Born

Science fiction is an often undervalued genre, considered lowbrow by many. Why distract oneself with films about aliens or killer robots when there are higher art forms to absorb? A good answer might be: Because sci-fi deals with the greatest fears and foibles of mankind. It is able to extrapolate any number of possible futures based on our budding technologies and forms of government. With this contemplative art form, we can imagine, for instance, what the world may look like if global warming isn’t curbed or if totalitarian regimes are left to rule.
Moviesmesquite-news.com

Sci-fi classic “Dune” storms into theaters this October

“I must not fear. Fear is the mind-killer… Where the fear has gone there will be nothing. Only I will remain,” So goes the famous quote from author Frank Herbert’s seminal science fiction novel, “Dune.”. Fifty-six years after its initial publication in 1965, a film adaptation of Herbert’s “Dune” will...
Movies/Film

The 10 Best Sci-Fi Movie Villains

It's long been said that heroes are only as good as the villains that face them. That's even more true in science fiction. In sci-fi, the villains aren't just foils. They're an integral for world-building, as their diabolical machinations and motivations help reflect the environment that created them. At their best, they're also flawed, complex, and relatable.

Comments / 0

Community Policy