Here Are Four Movies That Are Great Examples of Sci-Fi Noir
These movies give a distinct noir sensibility to the sci-fi stories they tell. 'Reminiscence,' starring Hugh Jackman, is a movie that sits squarely in two genres - science fiction, and film noir. But this is far from the first time that filmmakers have combined those genres. Showing the traditionally noirish dark, fog-covered streets alongside futuristic (but still plausible) technology can heighten the mood a director is going for. With that in mind, here are four different films that fit in both genres; maybe check these out for the first time, or add them to your rewatch list.www.moviefone.com
Comments / 0