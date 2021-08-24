Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sports

Sarah Storey excited at chance to become Britain’s most successful Paralympian as Games begin

By Video
Posted by 
newschain
newschain
 9 days ago

Dame Sarah Storey admits the prospect of becoming Britain’s most successful Paralympian has become too tantalising to ignore.

The cyclist kicks off her quest to make history in the 3000m individual pursuit on Wednesday as the delayed Tokyo Games finally get under way.

Retaining that title in the Izu Velodrome, in addition to successfully defending her C5 time trial and C4-5 road race crowns next week, would move the 43-year-old on to 17 career golds, one more than swimmer Mike Kenny claimed between 1976 and 1988.

“To reach that target – it’s almost a target I didn’t realise I needed – but it’s so close now and it’s really, really exciting to think this opportunity gives me this chance to take it,” she told the PA news agency.

“My biggest motivating factor is really to be the best version of me, to be able to produce my very best performances.

“But to be able to come out of it with some additional success is obviously hugely motivating.

“I know I will have done absolutely everything to the nth degree and rehearsed and rehearsed to make sure I produce the very best performance that I can, so hopefully the outcome can take care of itself.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yGAqa_0bazLxCL00
Dame Sarah Storey has had limited track preparation ahead of the Tokyo Games (Martin Rickett/PA) (PA Archive)

Storey is poised to appear at the eighth Games of her remarkable career.

Born without a functioning left hand after her arm became entangled in the umbilical cord in the womb, she has already won an astonishing 25 Paralympic medals, including 14 golds.

Nine of those golds have come on two wheels after she initially competed as a swimmer in the four Games between 1992 and 2004.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, she has not raced competitively on the track since January 2020 but was buoyed by reaching 40 world titles across the two sports in June after winning the time trial and C5 road race events in Portugal.

There's an element of, 'well, I haven't raced on the track, how's that going to feel?' but I've always been a huge training animal, right back to my days in the pool.

“I think the world champs gave me a huge amount of confidence,” she said.

“To come out on top and for everything to be probably ahead of where I expected it to be, if I’m honest, was really exciting.

“There’s an element of, ‘well, I haven’t raced on the track, how’s that going to feel?’ but I’ve always been a huge training animal, right back to my days in the pool.

“That 12 laps is the same in training as it is in competition, it doesn’t change, you have rehearsed it, so taking confidence in that you know what’s coming is obviously a really big thing for someone who’s been there before.”

In addition to limiting preparation, Covid-19 restrictions have also denied her the support of her family in Japan.

Husband and fellow track cyclist Barney, eight-year-old daughter Louisa – who travelled to Rio five years ago – and three-year-old son Charlie have been an almost constant presence at her races, while Tokyo will be the first Games her parents have missed.

They should each have the chance to be at Paris 2024 as, whether or not she makes history during the next fortnight, Storey has no imminent plans for retirement.

“That’s not an end point for me, really – I don’t know what the end point is,” she said of the potential medal record.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kiFNg_0bazLxCL00
Dame Sarah Storey celebrates with daughter Louisa after winning gold at Rio 2016 (Andrew Matthews/PA) (PA Archive)

“Charlie really wants to go to the Games, so I’ve got to make sure that he can.

“It’s a huge motivator when you see the delight of your children actually at an event that you’re competing in and watching them take it all in.

“Being in Paris is a huge motivator just from a family perspective, as well as trying to keep continuing to push myself to be the best that I can be.”

Comments / 0

newschain

newschain

36K+
Followers
88K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sarah Storey
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Paralympian#Paralympic#Race
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Japan
Country
Portugal
Place
Tokyo, JP
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
Behind Viral VideosBored Panda

22 “Culture Shocks” This Brit Experienced After Moving To The USA

Meet Brenden Guy, a British man living in Pennsylvania who’s been gaining popularity on social media for his fun and light-hearted culture shock videos. On his TikTok channel @brendenandellie, where he’s followed by 121.9k followers and counting, Brenden shares videos of himself in various American scenarios that surprised him the most.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Asuka Bad Medical News Surprises WWE Fans

Asuka has not been on WWE programming in several months after getting her teeth literally knocked out ‘The Queen of Spades’ Shayna Baszler. It was also feared that Asuka had a concussion as well. In an update to this, it was revealed that Asuka finally got her teeth fixed, taking to social media via Twitter to thank her dentist.
LifestyleTelegraph

Revealed: Britain's most tranquil places

It's been a stressful summer for holidaymakers – whether trying to navigate the ever-changing rules of the Government's traffic light system or scrambling to secure a break on home soil. If you're looking for a tranquil spot to relax ahead of the back-to-school or -work rush, take your stress ball,...
SportsBBC

Paralympics: Family joy at Dame Sarah Storey's 15th gold

Dame Sarah Storey's husband has said watching her claim her 15th Paralympic gold medal from the comfort of their own living room was "surreal". The 43-year-old smashed her world best by more than four seconds in the C5 3,000m individual pursuit qualifying and in the final, she caught team-mate Crystal Lane-Wright, who matched her silver medal from Rio 2016.
SportsPosted by
newschain

It has been quite a Storey for ParalympicsGB’s golden girl Dame Sarah

Twenty-nine years after first topping the podium at the Paralympics Dame Sarah Storey is still at it as she closes in on history. Storey looks on course to become Great Britain’s most successful Paralympian after winning her 15th gold medal – and 26th overall – by retaining her C5 3000m individual pursuit title in Tokyo.
WorldShropshire Star

Sarah Storey storms to Great Britain’s first gold of the Tokyo Paralympics

In a repeat of the all-British Rio 2016 final, Storey got the better of compatriot Crystal Lane-Wright. Dame Sarah Storey began her quest to become Great Britain’s most successful Paralympian by smashing her own world record en route to stylishly retaining C5 3000m individual pursuit gold. In a repeat of...
WorldPosted by
The Independent

Sarah Storey beats Great Britain teammate and the clock to yet more Paralympic glory

Rivals come and rivals go but Dame Sarah Storey’s biggest race is always with the relentless ticking of the clock.It’s 29 years since she made her Paralympic debut as a 14-year old swimmer in Barcelona – and nearly three decades and 26 medals later, including 15 golds, she shows no signs of slowing down, in fact quite the opposite.At the age of 43 she did not just break her 3,000m pursuit world record from 2016, she obliterated it.Indeed her 3min 27.057secs time would have beaten fellow Brit Rebecca Romero, who won the gold when this event was last contested...
WorldInternational Business Times

Britain's Storey Shines, Records Tumble On Day One Of Tokyo Paralympics

British cyclist Sarah Storey added to her glorious golden history as wheelchair rugby powerhouses Australia suffered a shock defeat on day one of the delayed Tokyo 2020 Paralympics on Wednesday. Paige Greco, an Australian cyclist, had the honour of winning the first gold of the Games, 354 days later than...
Sportspunditarena.com

Nicole Turner overjoyed after claiming silver at the Paralympics

Ireland’s Nicole Turner was shaking with excitement after claiming a silver medal in the women’s S6 50m butterfly final at the Tokyo Paralympics. Turner finished with a time of 36.30 seconds, 0.53 seconds ahead of Elizabeth Marks of the USA in third place, and behind China’s Jiang Yuyan, who claimed gold with a time of 34.69.
SportsPosted by
The Independent

Paralympics day seven: Sarah Storey equals British record with 16th gold medal

Dame Sarah Storey became Great Britain’s equal-most decorated Paralympian by taking a 16th gold medal in the women’s C5 cycling time trial in Tokyo.Storey matched former swimmer Mike Kenny’s career gold haul in claiming victory on the Fuji International Speedway Circuit in a time of 36:08.90.The 43-year-old began her Paralympic career as a swimmer in Barcelona in 1992, taking five golds in the pool before switching to the bike ahead of Beijing 2008.“I never set out on this journey to be Britain’s greatest Paralympian, but to match the best man and to have more other medals is just a dream...
SportsPosted by
The Independent

Sarah Storey taking nothing for granted as landmark gold medal beckons

Dame Sarah Storey insists gaining outright status as Great Britain’s most successful Paralympian is far from a formality as she is “not that infallible”.Cycling star Storey emulated Mike Kenny’s long-standing national record of 16 golds by breezing to victory in Tuesday’s C5 time trial to claim her second title at Tokyo 2020.The irrepressible 43-year-old has a chance to end the Games having made an unprecedented 17 career trips to the top of the Paralympic podium in GB colours, with the C4-5 road race to come on Thursday.Show some love for @DameSarahStorey's @Paralympics medal cabinet 👇🥇🥇🥇🥇🥇🥇🥇🥇🥇🥇🥇🥇🥇🥇🥇🥇🥈🥈🥈🥈🥈🥈🥈🥈🥉🥉🥉#Toyko2020 🗼#ParalympicsGB#ImpossibleToIgnore pic.twitter.com/RzByc4YqqI— British Cycling (@BritishCycling)...

Comments / 0

Community Policy