Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Report: Bills ownership, local government hold first in-person stadium talks

By Nick Wojton
Posted by 
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Csnr2_0bazKK2J00

After a lot of headlines going back-and-forth via news outlets, the powers at be regarding the future building of a new stadium for the Buffalo Bills have finally met in person.

Involved in the discussions is a three-sided equation. Those have long been New York State, team ownership and Erie County, who currently own and lease Highmark Stadium to the team.

According to The Athletic, those three had representatives visit Highmark Stadium on Monday for the first time.

Via writer Tim Graham:

Representatives from Pegula Sports and Entertainment, New York State and Erie County toured Highmark Stadium together to show how much work the 49-year-old venue needs to remain safe and viable. PSE has proposed a $1.4 billion stadium be built across Abbott Road in Orchard Park. The state has not made any kind of counterproposal, but sources close to the Monday meeting expressed optimism it could lead to progress on negotiations.

Also on Monday, NFL commissioner Roger Goodell spoke on the stadium situation involving the Bills. He expressed confidence that a deal between local government and the team would be worked out.

Originally reported was a notion of the team’s ownership wanting a stadium to be fully-funded by taxpayers. Then that was refuted in a follow-up report.

That latest also insists the project for a new stadium, which would be located in Orchard Park, would cost $1.4 billion.

In addition, construction could begin in the next year if things go according to plan.

Bills Wire will continue to follow the stadium topic as it unfolds. Check back for future updates.

Comments / 0

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

32K+
Followers
64K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Roger Goodell
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Highmark Stadium#American Football#The Buffalo Bills#Via#Bills Wire
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Buffalo Bills
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLaudacy.com

HIGHLIGHTS: Pegula Executive Joins WBEN to Talk Bills Stadium

(WBEN) - As the conversation surrounding a new Bills stadium heats up, Pegula Sports and Entertainment Executive Vice President Ron Raccuia joined WBEN's BMaz and Beamer for an hour-long discussion on what the team is looking for in terms of options for their future home. Here are some of the highlights:
NFLsportspromedia.com

Report: Buffalo Bills submit proposal for new US$1.4bn stadium

Bills contemplating relocation should local plans fall through. The National Football League’s (NFL) Buffalo Bills are planning to build a new US$1.4 billion stadium at Orchard Park in Buffalo, according to the Associated Press (AP). The 60,000 capacity stadium could be completed before the start of the 2027 season, pending...
NFLthelcn.com

Bills submit paperwork for new stadium by 2027

The stadium proposal to give the Buffalo Bills a new home in Orchard Park, N.Y., calls for completion by 2027, according to multiple reports on Tuesday. Bills ownership, headed by Terry and Kim Pegula, have submitted plans for a $1.4 billion, 60,000-seat stadium to state and Erie County. The number...
NFLPosted by
FingerLakes1.com

What will happen to the Buffalo Bills stadium?

The future of the Buffalo Bills Stadium remains unknown for now, but there are options. The New Stadium Working Group is being pushed to become subject to the state Open Meetings Law. A new stadium is projected cost $1 billion, and the Highmark Stadium renovations are projected to cost $540...
NFLCitizen Online

Some NY lawmakers want Buffalo Bills stadium talks to be public

Continued uncertainty over the Buffalo Bills' future in Western New York has prompted another push to make the New Stadium Working Group subject to the state Open Meetings Law. A new stadium to replace Highmark Stadium, formerly Ralph Wilson Stadium, is projected to cost $1 billion, whether it was built...
NFLNBC Sports

Bills, local politicians finally have an in-person meeting

The clock is ticking, and the parties are talking. Tim Graham of TheAthletic.com reports that the Bills and representatives from Erie County and New York toured Highmark Stadium on Monday. Jim Wilkinson, a spokesman for Pegula Sports and Entertainment, has recently said that renovating the current venue isn’t an option. Apparently, the Bills wanted the politicians to see it for themselves.
NFLaudacy.com

Report: Bills, Erie Country reps met for first time Monday, made progress on new stadium

There may finally be some progress on the Buffalo Bills’ quest for a new stadium. Representatives from Pegula Sports and Entertainment, New York State and Erie County met in person for the first time Monday, according to Tim Graham of The Athletic. They toured Highmark Stadium together to determine how many repairs need to be made in order for the 48-year-old venue to stay viable.
NFLNational football post

Roger Goodell: Bills need new stadium

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell believes the Buffalo Bills need a new stadium funded by a public/private partnership. “You’ve got to think long-term here,” Goodell told the media on Monday at Jim Kelly’s celebrity golf tournament Monday in Buffalo. “This has been going on for decades, and it’s time to get a new stadium done that we can make sure the Bills are here and successful for many, many decades going forward.”
NFLNBC Sports

Clock is ticking on Bills stadium talks

The stadium negotiations between the Bills and public officials in the city, county, and state are just getting started. They’ll need to move quickly. The team’s lease at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park covers only two more seasons, 2021 and 2022. The Bills have made it clear that there will be no extension.
MLBnewstalkflorida.com

Athletics Ownership Is Excelling In Getting Stadium Game Leverage

It is Oakland versus Las Vegas In The Battle To Land Fisher’s Business. There are a group of architects and urban planners who are getting paid a lot of money from John Fisher who are rather happy. Fisher is the owner of Major League Baseball’s Oakland Athletics franchise and he wants to build a 21st century state of the art ballpark complete with all the bells and whistles necessary to make money. In Oakland, he has proposed building a stadium-village on the Oakland waterfront near Howard Terminal. In Las Vegas, he and the Oakland Athletics team president Dave Kaval are going on fact-finding tours of Las Vegas trying to learn as much as they can about Las Vegas or Henderson, Nevada. Recently, it appeared that the Athletics owner Fisher was interested in continuing a dialogue with Oakland elected officials and attorneys in an effort to stay in the nation’s sixth biggest market. But that seemingly has changed again and Las Vegas is very much in the picture. At least that is according to Kaval.

Comments / 0

Community Policy