Bicknell, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – The North Knox Warriors have their sight sets on a third straight winning season in 2021. They went 6-3 last season and return several offensive starters this year. Running back Rhett Sheren and wide receiver Holtman Doades are back along with a veteran offensive line. Sheren says they make it easy to run behind. “They’re just so good they’re like one of the best O lines I feel like in Southern Indiana possibly the state and have a lot of experience and physically they’re strong too so it just feels like again you can score a touchdown every play 10 yards a carry 1st downs every time it’s just an insane amount of confidence that I really like about them,” Sheren said.