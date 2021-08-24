Cancel
Dollar Slips Further as Oil Rallies, Commodity Currencies Gain

By Reuters
US News and World Report
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK/LONDON (Reuters) -The dollar eased further on Tuesday as risk-related currencies benefited from rising commodity prices and markets set aside concerns about the spread of the Delta coronavirus variant to gauge data that showed a U.S. economy in strong recovery mode. Risk appetite in global markets strengthened after the...

StocksWDEZ 101.9 FM

European stocks edge higher in cautious trading

(Reuters) – European stocks edged higher on Thursday supported by oil and chemical companies, while doubts over monetary policy outlook and signs of slowing global growth limited gains across the board. The pan-European STOXX 600 index was up 0.1% by 0713 GMT after Asian shares slid as concerns grew over...
Marketsfxempire.com

Price of Gold Fundamental Daily Forecast – Price Action Suggests Traders Betting on Weak NFP Report

Gold futures are edging higher on Thursday as traders await the release of a few U.S. economic reports including U.S. Weekly Jobless Claims. The trading volume remains relatively light with most of the major players keeping their powder dry ahead of Friday’s U.S. Non-Farm Payrolls report that could determine the timeline for the Federal Reserve’s plans to reduce its massive monetary policy program.
Marketshot96.com

Dollar lost for direction awaiting Fed to set its path: Reuters poll

BENGALURU (Reuters) – The dollar’s direction is in limbo as financial markets await a clearer path from the U.S. Federal Reserve, according to a Reuters poll of FX strategists who were split on where they expected the currency to trade over the next three months. On the back foot even...
TrafficCNBC

Oil slips ahead of U.S. jobs report

U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures fell 24 cents, or 0.3%, to $69.75 a barrel at 0200 GMT. Brent crude futures fell 13 cents, or 0.2%, to $72.90 a barrel. Oil prices dipped on Friday after posting strong overnight gains on a weaker dollar and a bigger-than-expected fall in U.S. crude stocks and were headed for small gains on the week ahead of a highly anticipated U.S. monthly jobs report.
BusinessFXStreet.com

USD/JPY consolidates near 110.00 ahead of critical NFP data

USD/JPY awaits Friday NFP report for the next catalyst in the US dollar's trajectory. Investors have moved into risk with prospects of the convergence between the Fed and ECB. USD/JPY is consolidated in mid-US trade around 110.00 the figure as traders get set for the end of the week's showdown in the US Nonfarm Payrolls data.
Businessbostonnews.net

Fitch maintains neutral outlook for gold prices

Singapore, September 3 (ANI): Fitch Solutions said on Friday it expects gold prices to trade sideways over the coming months along with bouts of volatility as conflicting factors continue to affect the asset. On the one hand, gold is being supported by still-elevated inflation, falling US treasury yields, rising geopolitical...
Energy Industrytheedgemarkets.com

Oil set for second weekly gain as stockpiles drop, dollar eases

(Sept 3): Oil headed for a back-to-back weekly gain, supported by signs that the global crude market is tightening and a weaker U.S. currency. West Texas Intermediate edged lower in early trade, but was still up 1.6% since last Friday. U.S. government data this week showed a larger-than-expected draw in crude inventories in the run-up to the disruption caused by Hurricane Ida. The dollar has retreated, making commodities including crude cheaper for overseas buyers.
Businesspoundsterlingforecast.com

Pound to Dollar Rate Extends Gains

The pound stretched its gains against the dollar on Tuesday as it rose to a two-week high. Comments from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell on Friday continued to suppress the dollar and push up the pound. Speaking at the Jackson Hole economic symposium, Mr Powell had stopped short of signalling a precise timeline for a shift in monetary policy – simply saying it could be “this year”.
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

Dollar softens after ADP; euro hits one-month high

NEW YORK, Sept 1 (Reuters) - The dollar fell against a basket of major currencies on Wednesday after a report on the U.S. labor market missed expectations by a wide margin, while the euro climbed to a one-month high on inflation worries. The greenback fell after the ADP National Employment...
Industrymarketpulse.com

Oil slips on China, gold steady

Oil prices are off 1% on Tuesday, weighed down by the Chinese PMIs even as broader risk appetite remains positive. China is the world’s largest crude importer so the weaker surveys are naturally a drag, especially given the broader growth concerns beyond the, now contained, outbreak. It’s also worth noting...
Stockswashingtonnewsday.com

As dealers focus on the recovery outlook, most Asian markets rise.

As dealers focus on the recovery outlook, most Asian markets rise. On Thursday, most Asian shares maintained their strong run as Covid fears faded and traders grew more confident that the Federal Reserve would continue to provide broad support for some time, while attention shifted to the release of US jobs data at the end of the week.
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

GBP/USD: Pound underperformance unlikely to persist – MUFG

Analysts at MUFG Bank see potential in GBP over the next quarters, with the underperformance unlikely to persist. They forecast GBP/USD at 1.3720 by the end of the third quarter and at 1.4040 by the fourth quarter, and EUR/GBP at 0.8550 by the end of the year and at 0.8400 by the first quarter of next year.
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

JPY to outperform many currencies going forward, but not necessarily USD – HSBC

The Japanese yen is an anti-cyclical and “safe-haven” currency and should outperform against slowing global growth momentum. However, it is also highly sensitive to the Fed’s impending policy normalisation, overshadowing its “safe-haven” allure. All in all, USD/JPY is likely to remain roughly stable before slowly grinding higher in 2022, in the view of economists at HSBC.
MarketsFXStreet.com

US Dollar Index consolidates recent losses below 93.00, US ADP, ISM PMI eyed

DXY keeps rebound from three-week low, picks up bids of late. Treasury yields rise for the second day, stock futures print mild gains amid quiet session. ECB chatters, downbeat data probe greenback bulls, recently easy covid infections add to the downside concerns. US ADP Employment Change, ISM Manufacturing PMI could...
MarketsFXStreet.com

Dollar Dips: Risk, EM currencies rally, bond yields climb

Stocks Flat, Data Mixed Ahead of Crucial US Jobs Report. Summary: The Dollar Index (USD/DXY), a popular gauge of the US currency’s value against a basket of 6 major currencies dipped to 92.65 (92.70). Month-end adjustments, mixed economic data ahead of Friday’s crucial US Payrolls report saw more long Dollar bets unwound. US Federal Reserve President Jerome Powell sounded a cautious note on employment at the Jackson Hole Economic summit last week. While Powell also signalled that the US central bank could start tapering its bond purchases this year, traders kept their radar on Friday’s US Payrolls report. The Kiwi (NZD/USD) outperformed, soaring 0.74% to 0.7050 from 0.6998 yesterday. It’s bigger cousin, the Aussie (AUD/USD) rallied 0.36% to close at 0.7315 (0.7295). The Euro climbed above the 1.1800 barrier to settle at 1.1808, up from 1.1798 yesterday. Sterling was little changed at 1.3755 (1.3762). The USD/CAD pair edged up to settle at 1.2613 against 1.2608 yesterday. Against the Yen, the Greenback settled at 110.00 from 109.93. The US Dollar fell the most against the Asian and Emerging Market currencies. USD/CNH (Dollar-Offshore Chinese Yuan) slid to 6.4540 from 6.4645 while the USD/THB pair slumped 0.67% to 32.24 from 32.50 yesterday.
Stockswallstreetwindow.com

Fed Statements Drive New Rally Momentum In The Stock Markets – Chris Vermeulen (08/31/2021)

Last week, the US Federal Reserve reiterated statements in support of continued easy money policies and support for a recovering US economy. Additionally, Jerome Powell made a statement suggesting tightening too early could be much more damaging than waiting until sufficient headwinds are behind us. I interpret this as stating the current inflationary concerns are less important than the current global market expectations. We can likely weather moderate inflationary concerns if the economy continues to strengthen – whereas tightening right now may not reduce inflationary concerns and may prompt a broad market slowdown within the US and globally.
MarketsFXStreet.com

Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD rebounds from $1,810 amid cautious optimism

Markets consolidate and weigh the convergence of sentiment between the ECB and Fed. A break of $1,800 will see the price below the dynamic trendline support. Bulls look to test $1.830s. Update: Gold (XAU/USD) tracks mildly positive market sentiment, soft USD to portray a U-turn from the intraday low near...

