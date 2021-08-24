Cancel
Kings Island Halloween Haunt Nominated for Best Halloween Event in the Nation

By Melissa Awesome
 9 days ago
*Pictured above, my friend Amy (left) and I enjoying Kings Island Halloween Haunt in 2009! Talk about a throwback!*. It may be August, but we are heading full steam ahead into spooky season AKA my favorite time of year. One of my favorite things to do when Halloween season is in full swing to go to Kings Island and check out their Halloween Haunt. I've been a few times with friends, and they always go all out for Halloween. This year the amusement park has been nominated for a national contest for the USA Today's 10 Best Readers Choice Travel Awards Contest. Kings Island was nominated for Best Halloween Event. If you would like to vote for Kings Island you can do so once a day until August 30th, here.

