Supercup champions Bayern Munich will go hunting for their first victory of the new Bundesliga season when they face Koln on Sunday. Julian Nagelsmann's side were held to a 1-1 draw by Borussia Monchengladbach on opening weekend but really started to find their groove in the Supercup. A Robert Lewandowski double, either side of a strike from Thomas Muller, saw off Borussia Dortmund to the tune of a 3-1 victory.