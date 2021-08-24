Cancel
A’s lose late lead again, Bauers rallies Mariners to 5-3 win

By Associated Press
Idaho8.com
 9 days ago

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Jake Bauers hit a tiebreaking, two-run single with two outs in the ninth inning off struggling closer Lou Trivino, and the Seattle Mariners rallied past the Oakland Athletics 5-3. Ty France launched a tying homer off Trivino to start the ninth, handing the reliever his second straight blown save after converting 14 in a row. The A’s lost a third consecutive game by giving away a late lead. Matt Olson’s 32nd home run in the sixth put Oakland on top after Mitch Haniger’s tying, two-run shot in the top of the inning.

