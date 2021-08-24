Cancel
Tennis

Emma Raducanu: British teenager to play Champions Tennis at Royal Albert Hall

By Raz Mirza
SkySports
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe 18-year-old shot to fame after producing a string of captivating performances at Wimbledon this summer. Raducanu upset Vitalia Diatchenko, Marketa Vondrousova, and experienced Romanian Sorana Cirstea en route to the fourth round where she was forced to retire due to breathing difficulties against Ajla Tomljanovic. "The support I received...

Emma Raducanu breezes through first round of US Open qualifying

British teenager Emma Raducanu has made a strong start to her bid to reach the US Open.The 18-year-old dropped just three games as she rolled over Holland’s Bibiane Schoofs 6-1 6-2 in the first round of qualifying.Raducanu’s world ranking, on the back of her strong showing in Chicago last week where she made the Challenger event final, is now up to 150.First qualifying win in Flushing Meadows ✅#USOpen | @EmmaRaducanu pic.twitter.com/z8YaYt18LG— US Open Tennis (@usopen) August 25, 2021That granted her a seeding of 31 at the qualifying tournament and 33-year-old Schoofs, the world number 283, was overpowered.Raducanu, who memorably reached the fourth round at Wimbledon last month, needs two more wins to reach the main draw of what would be her first overseas grand slam.Fellow Briton Katie Boulter seeded one place lower at 32, is also comfortably through after a 6-3 6-2 win over American Gabriella Price.There was further British success for Jodie Burrage, a 6-4 6-1 winner over American Robin Montgomery, and Liam Broady, who beat Japan’s Tatsuma Ito by the same scoreline.
Emma Raducanu gets US Open qualifying boost as she aims to maintain fine form

A strong month’s work from Emma Raducanu, Britain’s exciting 18-year-old prospect, was rewarded when she snuck into the seeded players for the US Open qualifying draw and thus received a favourable first-round match against world No283 Bibiane Schoofs of the Netherlands. Raducanu has won eight matches over her last two...
US Open: Emma Raducanu one win away from qualifying for Grand Slam

Britain's Emma Raducanu is one win away from the US Open main draw after beating Mariam Bolkvadze in the second round of qualifying. World number 150 Raducanu beat the 167th-ranked Georgian 6-3 7-5 in 35C heat in New York. The 18-year-old Briton, who enjoyed a memorable run at Wimbledon in...
US Open: British teenager Emma Raducanu moves one match win away from making main draw in New York

British teenager Emma Raducanu moved a step closer to her first main draw appearance at the US Open after making it through to the final qualifying round at Flushing Meadows. Raducanu, who memorably reached the fourth round at Wimbledon in July, defeated Georgian Mariam Bolkvadze 6-3 7-5 to move one win away from reaching the main draw of what would be her first overseas Grand Slam.
Emma Raducanu continues rapid rise with first-round US Open win against Stefanie Vogele

Emma Raducanu’s rapid rise shows no sign of slowing after the Briton eased into the second round of the US Open with a straight-sets victory over Stefanie Vogele.The teenager produced another impressive display at only her second ever Grand Slam, winning 6-2 6-3 to set up a meeting with Zhang Shuai.After making the last-16 at Wimbledon in remarkable fashion, the 18-year-old enjoyed her latest taste of life at a major tournament and triumphed in one hour and 18 minutes at Flushing Meadows.Raducanu had needed to come through three rounds of qualifying to make the main draw but saw preparation ahead...
Emma Raducanu crushes Zhang Shuai to storm into US Open third round

Emma Raducanu continued her stunning US Open debut by swatting aside China’s Zhang Shuai to reach the third round.The 18-year-old is still yet to drop a set in five matches across qualifying and the main draw after a 6-2 6-4 victory over her experienced opponent.Raducanu had faced Zhang a month ago at the WTA event in San Jose in her first match since reaching the fourth round of Wimbledon winning only five games.Believe it @EmmaRaducanu 😊You're through to Round 3 of the #USOpen pic.twitter.com/oWB0nbGFlB— US Open Tennis (@usopen) September 2, 2021But the teenager has made big strides in just...
Serena Williams wows fans with sensational look we didn't see coming

Alongside being one of the all-time greats when it comes to tennis, Serena Williams is also a style superstar, regularly wowing us with sensational looks. And on Wednesday she posted another grand slam, as she showcased a daring look that we didn't see coming – a beautiful metallic skirt. WATCH:...
Coco Gauff-Sloane Stephens early matchup a loss for US Open

Early-round all-American matchups of note may be a boon to the fans flooding the U.S. Open grounds and to the television audience, but this game of tennis survivor does no favors to those desiring marquee showcases in the later rounds. Somehow, with neither meriting a tournament seed (and yes, that’s...

