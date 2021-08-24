Special Weather Statement issued for Ransom, Richland, Sargent by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-23 22:10:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-24 01:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 300 AM CDT for southeastern North Dakota. Target Area: Ransom; Richland; Sargent Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of Ransom, southwestern Cass, southern Barnes, southwestern Richland and Sargent Counties through 145 AM CDT At 1246 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from Montpelier to near Lamoure to near Sand Lake Wildlife Refuge. Movement was east at 45 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Englevale, Litchville, Elliott, Hastings, Kathryn, Little Yellowstone, Lisbon and Nome. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH