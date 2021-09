As you weigh the decision whether or not to receive the COVID-19 vaccine for yourself and your family, please consider the impact of your choice. Without the vaccine, your future wellbeing is significantly at risk. The delta variant is extremely contagious and is still as dangerous as prior versions of the virus. About 1 out of 65 unvaccinated people who contract the virus die of the disease, and about 1 out of 5 develop “Long COVID,” including symptoms of headaches, chronic cough, shortness of breath and severe fatigue.