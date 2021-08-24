Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Animals

Dingo Optimization Algorithm (DOA)

By Authors
mathworks.com
 9 days ago

A novel bio-inspired algorithm, namely Dingo Optimization Algorithm (DOA), is proposed for solving optimization problems. The DOA mimics the social behavior of the Australian dingo dog. The algorithm is inspired by the hunting strategies of dingoes which are: attacking by persecution, grouping tactics, and scavenging behavior. In order to increment the overall efficiency and performance of this method, three search strategies associated with four rules were formulated in the DOA. These strategies and rules provide a fine balance between the intensification (exploitation) and diversification (exploration) over the search space. The proposed method is verified using several benchmark problems commonly used in the optimization field, classical design engineering problems, and optimal tuning of a Proportional-Integral- Derivative (PID) controller are also presented. Furthermore, the DOA's performance is tested against five popular evolutionary algorithms. The results have shown that the DOA is highly competitive with other metaheuristics, beating them at the majority of the test functions.

www.mathworks.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Doa#Dingo#The Algorithm#Optimization#Doa#Australian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Pets
Related
Sciencemathworks.com

Adaptive Opposition Slime Mould Algorithm (AOSMA)

The Slime Mould Algorithm (SMA) uses two random search agents from the whole population to decide the future displacement and direction from the best search agents, which limits its exploitation and exploration. To solve this problem, an adaptive approach is investigated to decide whether opposition-based learning (OBL) will be used or not. Sometimes, the OBL is used to further increase the exploration. In addition, it maximizes the exploitation by replacing one random search agent with the best one in the position updating. The suggested technique is called an adaptive opposition slime mould algorithm (AOSMA). The proposed AOSMA algorithm would be useful for function optimization to solve real-world engineering problems.
Computersmathworks.com

Multi-Objective Crystal Structure Algorithm (MOCryStAl)

In many optimization problems, the main goal is to improve a single performance index in which a minimum or maximum value of this index fully reflects the quality of the response obtained from a system. However, in some cases, it is impossible to rely solely on a single index, so a multi-objective optimization problem with multiple performance indicators is considered where the values of all of them should be optimized simultaneously. The mentioned process requires a multi-objective optimization algorithm that can deal with the complexity of problems with simultaneous indexes. This paper presents the multi-objective version of a recently proposed metaheuristic algorithm called Crystal Structure Algorithm (CryStAl) which was inspired by the principles underlying the formation crystal structures. For the performance evaluation of this algorithm which is called MOCryStAl, the benchmark problems of the Completions on Evolutionary Computation (CEC) on multi- objective optimization, called CEC-09, are utilized. Some real-world engineering design problems are used to evaluate the efficiency of the proposed approach. The results demonstrate that the proposed methods can provide excellent results in dealing with the considered multi-objective problems.
Animalsmathworks.com

Capuchin Search Algorithm

A nature-inspired search optimization algorithm called capuchin search algorithm (CSA) for solving constrained and global optimization problems. The prime inspiration of CSA is the dynamic behaviour of capuchins when wandering and foraging over trees and riverbanks in forests. Cite As. Braik, Malik, Alaa Sheta, and Heba Al-Hiary. "A novel meta-heuristic...
Sciencemathworks.com

Chameleon Swarm Algorithm

A meta-heuristic algorithm named Chameleon Swarm Algorithm (CSA) for solving global numerical optimization problems. The base inspiration for CSA is the dynamic behavior of chameleons when navigating and hunting for food sources on trees, deserts and near swamps. Cite As. Braik, Malik Shehadeh. "Chameleon Swarm Algorithm: A bio-inspired optimizer for...
TechnologyVentureBeat

The business value of clustering algorithms

A single type of machine learning algorithm can be used to identify fake news, filter spam, and personalize marketing materials. Known as clustering algorithms, or “clustering” for short, they can automatically discover natural groupings of events, people, and objects in large datasets. Operating on the theory that data points in...
Coding & Programmingmathworks.com

Whiplash Gradient Descent Algorithm

Whiplash Gradient Descent: A Closed Loop Gradient Descent Algorithm applied to Rosenbrock's function. This file contains a live MATLAB project and a Simulink simulation by: Mr. Subhransu Sekhar Bhattacharjee, U7143478, ANU, under the supervision of Prof. Dr. Ian R. Petersen FAA, College of Engineering and Computer Science, ANU. Please direct any queries regarding the code to Mr. Subhransu Bhattacharjee @ u7143478@anu.edu.au. Please use MATLAB version 2021a for running the .mlx file.\
Video GamesPosted by
HackerNoon

Plookup — An Algorithm Widely Used in zkEVM

In the last series, we analyzed ZKP algorithm Halo and Halo2, which were introduced by the Zcash team. The ZKP algorithm has high performance, provides a scalable architecture for private payments, and does not require trusted settings. Let’s see how the algorithm is designed. The ZKP algorithm was called Halo...
Coding & Programmingmathworks.com

Fast 2D phase unwrapping

Fast unwrapping 2D phase image using the algorithm given in:. M. A. Herraez, D. R. Burton, M. J. Lalor, and M. A. Gdeisat, "Fast two-dimensional phase-unwrapping algorithm based on sorting by reliability following a noncontinuous path", Applied Optics, Vol. 41, Issue 35, pp. 7437-7444 (2002). Features and advantages:. * Fast...
Technologymathworks.com

Virtual suspension design processes with McGill Formula Electric

For today’s blog post, Sam Reinsel is happy to host for the 2nd time the Mcgill Formula electric team at McGill University in Montreal, Canada. Kattly, Andrew, Garrett, Cyril, and Nicolas are here as guest bloggers to explain some of the work they poured time into while working remote. It’s a great example of how to push forward and ensure that your team not only learns, but improves when circumstances are against you. A great thanks to Kattly, Andrew, Garrett, Cyril, and Nicolas for.
Coding & Programmingmathworks.com

Incomplete Cholesky Decomposition

Implementation of the Incomplete Cholesky Decomposition with few methods. The project includes a C implementation with a MATLAB MEX wrapper. The aim is to have 3 variants of the incomplete decomposition:. Threshold (IC(\tau)) Using a threshold, $ \tau $ to define which elements will be kept from the decomposition. It...
ScienceElectronicsWeekly.com

US DoE invests in algorithm development

Yes The US Department of Energy has invested $2.8 million for six research projects to develop faster and more efficient ways to apply high-performance computing for scientific discoveries. The projects – housed in six states and involving five universities and one DOE national laboratory – will focus on the development...
SciencePhys.org

Mathematicians build an algorithm to 'do the twist'

Mathematicians at the Center for Advanced Mathematics for Energy Research Applications (CAMERA) at Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory (Berkeley Lab) have developed a mathematical algorithm to decipher the rotational dynamics of twisting particles in large complex systems from the X-ray scattering patterns observed in highly sophisticated X-ray photon correlation spectroscopy (XPCS) experiments.
TechnologyTechCrunch

China proposes strict control of algorithms

In a 30-point draft guidelines published on Friday, the Cyberspace Administration of China (CAC) proposed forbidding companies from deploying algorithms that “encourage addiction or high consumption” and endanger national security or disrupt the public order. The services must abide by business ethics and principles of fairness and their algorithms must...
Coding & Programmingtowardsdatascience.com

Lean Six Sigma with Python — Logistic Regression

Lean Six Sigma is a method that can be defined as a stepwise approach to process improvements. In a previous article, we used the Kruskal-Wallis Test to verify the hypothesis that a specific training positively impacts operators Inbound VAS productivity. (Link) In this article, we will implement Logistic Regression with...
Petsmathworks.com

Differential Squirrel Search Algorithm (DSSA) Source Code

A new hybrid differential squirrel search algorithm optimization algorithm (DSSA) by combining the searching methods of a squirrel search algorithm and differential evolution optimization process for solving the global optimization problem. The main thrust is to include the crossover mechanism in differential evolution algorithm, to improve its exploration capability and modification of the updating rule of squirrel during foraging to improve its exploitation skill.
Softwaremathworks.com

Developer Zone

I'm part of the MathWorks consulting team based in the UK specialising in software architecture and testing (Andy's posted an article from me before). As part of some recent training I was delivering, I was contemplating this diagram that has been floating around internally for a number of years:... read more >>
Computersmathworks.com

Modeling and Simulation of Spring Mass Damper System (SMD)

Modeling and Simulation of SMD system through 3 different ways. The first section defines the Mass, Damping Constant and Spring Constant. Then the second section creates the SMD system and autotune a PID controller for tuning goals defined in the autotuner. You may change the tuning goals by going to 'SMD_Simulink_AutoTuning.slx' and then in the Closed-loop PID Autotuner block.
Cell PhonesKTEN.com

How to Optimize a Website for Voice Search: An in-Depth Guide (2021)

Originally Posted On: https://pressable.com/how-to-optimize-a-website-for-voice-search-an-in-depth-guide-2021/. As time goes on, voice search will become more and more important for businesses to capitalize on. Otherwise, they miss out on a large segment of their audience and the opportunity to drastically increase their overall sales. Although it may seem difficult, optimizing your company’s website...
Technologyhackernoon.com

How to Optimize Images for SEO (6 Actionable Tips)

Are you looking for the best ways to optimize your images for SEO and drive more organic traffic from Google's image search?. Quality content can increase traffic by as much as 2000%, and images are a crucial part of creating excellent content. Including images relevant to the content improves the overall experience of your website. The saying: "A picture is worth a thousand words…" wasn't created by a fluke.

Comments / 0

Community Policy