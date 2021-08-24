Stop supporting sugar cartels

Cancel
Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi is in the pocket of the nation's beet and cane sugar cartels, costing Illinoisans dollars at the grocery store and jobs in the food industry. Krishnamoorthi continually votes to maintain the U.S. sugar program. Why? Krishnamoorthi received over $52,000 in political donations from the sugar cartels since coming to Washington in 2017.

